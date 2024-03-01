Hubbl Is Here: Newest Transformative TV Tech On Sale March 10

Australia’s newest transformative TV technology, Hubbl, will be on sale from March 10 in Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi retail stores nationally and via Hubbl.com.au.

Lead Image: Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany at Hubbl Launch.

Also from March 10, Hubbl will unveil a national advertising campaign starring brand ambassadors Hamish Blake and Andy Lee. The multi-channel media campaign will feature major placements across OOH, TV and digital aiming to educate Australians about the benefits of Hubbl in solving the current challenges with streaming.

Hubbl is a world-leading entertainment operating system and experience that fuses the best local and global content including premium entertainment and sports, video on demand (VOD), live channels and the internet into a world class user interface.

Hubbl is available as a small device that plugs into any compatible TV. The only way to make the Hubbl experience better is with Hubbl Glass – the new lifestyle TV for tech lovers offering 4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot Display with 8.2 million pixels, hands-free voice control to find content at your command, six powerful speakers built-in for 360° Dolby Atmos surround sound, and only requiring an internet connection and a power cord, no other wires.

“With 18 global and local apps integrated into the experience, Hubbl will make streaming, searching between apps, watching and subscription management easy. We’re excited to get Australians Hubbl’n from 10 March with a simplified TV and streaming experience,” Dani Simpson, executive director of Hubbl, said.

“With our nationwide advertising campaign launching on March 10, Hubbl will be unmissable. We want all Australians to know that Hubbl is the solution to streaming fatigue and frustration”.

LifeStyle, the new streaming app that brings together the best lifestyle content, will also launch on March 10.

B&T attended the launch of Hubbl last week.