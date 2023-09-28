Howatson+Company & Akcelo Named On LinkedIn’s Top Australian Startups

Howatson+Company and Akcelo have been named as two of Australia’s top startup businesses based on employee growth, jobseeker interest, staff engagement and how well they managed to snare talent from larger businesses.

Howatson+Company, the eponymous creative shop helmed by former CHE Proximity CEO Chris Howatson (pictured), came 10th on LinkedIn’s list. Akcelo came 14th.

Crypto-based web game development company Immutable took the top spot.

“Our 7th annual LinkedIn Top Startups list is a testament to that spirit of innovation, featuring 20 young Australian companies that are growing fast and gaining attention. These are the startups that have trailblazed their way through recent economic and workplace challenges — and managed to stand out to investors and top talent along the way” wrote LinkedIn announcing the list.

Howatson+Company recently nabbed Andrew Drougas from CHEP to lead its Melbourne office and unveiled a new brand campaign for Allianz.

Akcelo, meanwhile, whose swish offices are located in Sydney’s Redfern suburb, recently relaunched Forty Winks’ brand with a zombie-tastic campaign called “The Unslept”.

“One of the best things about Immutable is the calibre of people who work here – in a game-changing nascent space. We get to work with some of the best people in global technology every day. We do most of our R&D here in Australia, and we have go-to-market teams all over the world. Being a truly global company in a truly global industry, but having to compete from an Australian base, gives us the opportunity to, and the challenge, where the people who are the best in Australia get to test themselves against the best in the world,” said Alex Connolly, co-founder and CTO of winning company Immutable.