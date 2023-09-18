Forty Winks Gets Brand Relaunch With “The Unslept” Campaign Via Akcelo

Forty Winks has undergone a complete brand relaunch, led by recently appointed brand experience agency, Akcelo.

The launch campaign introduces audiences to “The Unslept” – an uncanny horde of some seriously tired people, each one exhibiting some of the most common sleep issues faced by Australians.

Beyond the brand film, “The Unslept” will also make its way into OOH, Social, Monthly Retail and upcoming Product films

In a film directed by Rabbit co-founder Owen Trevor Black, audiences are introduced to Mouth Breathers, Side Sleepers, Toss ‘n’ Turners, Cover Snatchers, Hot Sleepers, Doom Scrollers and more descending on the Forty Winks store and the team inside.

Through training and the firm’s bedMATCH technology, the Forty Winks staff work together to solve the respective sleep challenges of “The Unslept”, tailoring world-class products and sleep solutions to suit their needs.

“We are thrilled to launch our first brand refresh since 2019, beginning with the release of ‘The Unslept’ film. Forty Winks has been serious about sleep for almost 40 years and the new campaign perfectly encapsulates the vision for our next chapter – to help Australians ‘Go to better sleep’. The film concept and creative is unlike anything we’ve done before, and it was a joy to work with our talented partners to help bring it to life. We look forward to continuing to expand on the stories of ‘The Unslept’ characters and our ‘Serious about sleep.’ brand promise to new and existing customers in the months and years to come,” said Damian Lucas, national advertising and marketing manager at Forty Winks.

“Poor sleep is one of the major health issues facing Aussies, and with their sleep science and staff expertise, Forty Winks helps Australians get the sleep they deserve. In answering this brief, we needed to find a way to demonstrate these proof points whilst also giving the brand a unique voice that reinforces Forty Winks’ leadership of the sleep category,” said Simon McCrudden, strategy partner at Akcelo.

“Sleep is a serious topic… but it’s also ripe for comedy. With ‘The Unslept’ we have found an incredible creative vehicle to tackle Australia’s sleep problem in a disarming and memorable way. We have no doubt that every Australian will see themselves–or a loved one–in one of these characters,” said Aden Hepburn, CEO at Akcelo.

