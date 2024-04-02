How Using Clean Data & Generative AI Can Create ‘Marketing Magic’
A recent survey has revealed that CMOs worldwide are optimistic and confident about Gen AI’s future ability to enhance productivity and create competitive advantage. In this op-ed, Joyce Gordon (lead image), head of generative AI at Amperity, explains how to unleash marketing magic using Gen AI.
Seventy per cent are already using Gen AI, and 19 per cent are testing it. The main areas they’re exploring are personalisation (67 per cent), content creation (49 per cent), and market segmentation (41 per cent).
However, for many consumer brands, the divide between expectations and reality looms large. Marketers envisioning a seamless, magical customer experience must recognise that AI’s effectiveness depends on high-quality underlying data. Without that, the AI falls flat, leaving marketers grappling with a less-than-magical reality.
AI-powered marketing fail
Let’s take a closer look at what AI-powered marketing with poor data quality could look like. Say I’m a customer of a general sports apparel and outdoor store, and I’m planning my upcoming annual winter ski trip. I’m excited to use the personal shopper AI to give me an easy and customised experience.
I need to fill in some gaps in my ski wardrobe, so I ask the personal shopper AI to suggest some items to purchase. But the AI is creating its responses based on data about me that’s been scattered across the brand’s multiple systems. Without a clear picture of who I am, it asks me for some basic information that it should already know. Slightly annoying… I’m used to entering my info when I shop online, but I was hoping the AI upgrade to the experience would make things easier for me.
Because my data is so disconnected, the AI concierge only has an order associated with my name from two years ago, which was actually a gift. Without a full picture of me, this personal shopper AI is unable to generate accurate insights and ends up sharing recommendations that aren’t helpful.
Ultimately this subpar experience makes me less excited about purchasing from this brand, and I decide to go elsewhere.
Data quality is the culprit behind a disconnected and impersonal generative AI experience—poor data quality = poor customer experience.
AI-powered marketing for the win
Now, let’s revisit this outdoor sports retailer scenario, but imagine that the personal shopper AI is powered by accurate, unified data that has a complete history of my interactions with the brand from the first purchase to the last return.
I enter my first question, and I get a super-personalised and friendly response, already starting to create the experience of a one-on-one connection with a helpful sales associate. It automatically references my shopping history and connects my past purchases to my current shopping needs.
Based on my prompts and responses, the concierge provides a tailored set of recommendations to fill in my ski wardrobe, along with direct links to purchase. The AI is then able to generate sophisticated insights about me as a customer and even make predictions about the types of products I might want to buy based on my past purchases, driving up the likelihood of me purchasing and potentially even expanding my basket to buy additional items.
Within the experience, I am able to actually use the concierge to order without having to navigate elsewhere. I also know my returns or any future purchases will be incorporated into my profile.
Because it knew my history and preferences, Generative AI created a super personalised and convenient buying experience for me. This is a brand I will keep returning to for future purchases.
In other words, when it comes to AI for marketing, better data = better results.
So, how do you address the data quality challenge, and what could that look like in this new world of AI?
Solving the data quality problem
The critical first element to powering an effective AI strategy is a unified customer data foundation. The tricky part is that accurately unifying customer data is hard due to its scale and complexity — most consumers have at least two email addresses, have moved over eleven times in their lifetimes and use an average of five channels (or if they are millennials or Gen Z, it’s actually twelve channels).
Many familiar approaches to unifying customer data are rules-based and use deterministic/fuzzy matching, but these methods are rigid and break down when data doesn’t match perfectly. This, in turn, creates an inaccurate customer profile that can actually miss a huge portion of a customer’s lifetime history with the brand and not account for recent purchases or changes of contact information. A better way to build a unified data foundation actually involves using AI models (a different flavour of AI than generative AI for marketing) to find the connections between data points to tell if they belong to the same person with the same nuance and flexibility of a human but at massive scale.
When your customer data tools can use AI to unify every touchpoint in the customer journey from first interaction to last purchase and beyond (loyalty, email, website data, etc…), the result is a comprehensive customer profile that tells you who your customers are and how they interact with your brand.
How data quality in generative AI drives growth
For the most part, marketers have access to the same set of generative AI tools. Therefore, the fuel you input will become your differentiator.
Data quality to power AI provides benefits in three areas:
- Customer experiences that stand out — more personalised, creative offers, better customer service interactions, a smoother end-to-end experience, etc.
- Operational efficiency gains for your teams — faster time to market, less manual intervention, better ROI on campaigns, etc.
- Reduced compute costs — better-informed AI doesn’t need to go back and forth with the user, which saves on racking up API calls that quickly get expensive
As generative AI tools for marketing continue to evolve, they bring the promise of getting back to the level of one-to-one personalisation that customers would expect in their favourite stores, but now at a massive scale. That won’t happen on its own, though — brands need to provide AI tools with accurate customer data to bring the AI magic to life.
The dos and don’ts of AI in marketing
AI is a helpful sidekick to many industries, especially marketing — as long as it’s leveraged appropriately.
Here’s a quick ‘cheat sheet’ to help marketers on their Gen AI journey:
Do:
- Be explicit about the specific use cases where you plan to use data and AI and specify the expected outcomes. What results do you expect to achieve?
- Carefully evaluate if Gen AI is the most appropriate tool for your specific use case.
- Prioritise data quality and comprehensiveness — establishing a unified customer data foundation is essential for an effective AI strategy.
Don’t:
- Rush to implement Gen AI across all areas. Start with a manageable, human-in-the-loop use case, such as generating subject lines.
Please login with linkedin to commentAmperity
Latest News
Lessons From Aotearoa: How TVNZ Is Using Adobe To Deliver Top Of The Funnel Analytics, Optimisation
Putting aside the incident with the local constabulary, B&T's scribe was able to file this interview from Las Vegas.
The Monkeys Win Big Among Other Aussie Agencies At Clio Awards
Tim Minchin helps The Monkeys clean up at the Clios.
Linear TV Decline ‘The New Norm’ But Will Other Brands Follow Pepsi’s Lead?
Marketers are ditching long-term brand stuff for short-term sugar hits, and TikTok has a sea shanty for all of them.
Berger Reveals Trade Secrets In New Campaign Via DDB Melbourne
The only secret we need an explanation for is why landlords insist on painting over light switches and door knobs.
Miele Appoints Lisa Saunders As New Marketing Director
Lisa said she's looking to "clean up" in this new Miele marketing director gig.
Dreaming Of Euro Summer? Check Out This Global Perrier Work, Via Ogilvy Paris
Not featured in the ad are deceptive taxi drivers and awkwardly hoisting suitcases up narrow stairwells.
TV Ratings (02/04/2024): Child Star’s Breakdown Does Wonders For I’m A Celeb Numbers
Malcolm In The Middle caused Frankie Muniz's parents divorce, though we didn't think the show was that bad.
Chisel Turns 5: How The Agency Sculpted Production Magic
B&T gets a look around Chisel's fancy Surry Hills digs & a look into what makes it an award-winning production shop.
“An Error Was Made In Round One”: Tabcorp Admits To Breaching Its Own Advertising Rules
Tab tells on itself as it plays fast and loose with gambling ad rules. Maintains that self-reg works, however.
Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
Online global forex and CFD broker Pepperstone, together with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, launched a new global campaign aimed at shaking traders out of their apathy – challenging what they are putting up with from other brokers. The campaign, which launches with a hero 60-second spot featuring a temperamental 1980s John McEnroe, aims to […]
Seven Communications Nabs Gareth Beddoes From Thrive PR
Beddoes said that despite his experience, he'll still need some time to bed-in at Seven Comms.
News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns
News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network has announced it is partnering with Partnerbrite to transform partnerships through fan-targeted digital campaigns on social, video, and display channels. Lead Image: Nick Lockwood – Partnerbrite Bridging the gap between data-rich sports organisations and targeted marketing campaigns, enhancing fan-brand connections and driving mutual benefits for all stakeholders, Partnerbrite aims to […]
Bonzai New ‘Fillboard’ Launched To Maximise Ad In-View Performance
Bonzai gets new ad format. Promises it doesn't look exactly the same as all the others.
From The Bureau: Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps. (Doris Day Was Onto Something)
We bet "Gai Le Roy channelling Doris Day" was a sentence you thought you'd never read!
Tracksuit Announces Two Significant Marketing Hires
Despite the name, Tracksuit still made these hires get suited and booted for the interview.
KFC Unveils ‘The Gravy Train’, Via Special PR
Feel unfulfilled & that you could have amounted to more? Remember someone is the "Conclucktor" on KFC's Gravy Train.
Nani Creative’s Kevin Wilson On Bringing First Nations Culture Into The Commercial Creativity Space
Wilson discusses a very important topic & reminds us all that acknowledgements of country aren't enough on their own.
Deputy Elevates Exec Team With Appointment Of Former Docusign & Fitbit Leaders
Thought your job title was confusing? Imagine being someone's deputy at Deputy.
Think HQ Unveils New Brand & Strategic Positioning As ‘The Positive Change Agency’
ThinkHQ reminds us it's the "positive change" agency unlike all the others, studiously working towards Armageddon.
Nature’s Own Partners With I’m A Celeb To Support Mental Wellness Via OMG
If only Muniz had some Nature's Own to hand when opening up about his parents' separation.
“Illicit Drugs & Prostitutes”: The New Allegations That Have Reopened The Lehrmann Defamation Case
More gruesome details emerge from the Lehrmann case.
Government Talks To Canada About Meta Regulation
If Australia and Canada really want to get Meta's attention, they should run scam ads about Kochie selling crypto.
Deloitte Digital Launches Global Brand Platform For Ancient Oasis City Of AlUla
We always preferred the slightly more high-brow ancient Blur city, as it happens.
ALDI Set To Release Streetwear Collection – And It Isn’t An April Fool’s Joke
Looking for a gift to give an unloved relative in the coming weeks? Consider this oddball ALDI clothing range.
Industry Leaders Slam Singo’s Ben Roberts-Smith Apology Ad As ‘Racist’ & ‘An Awful Stain On Our Industry’
B&T would like to know how many shandies deep Singo was when he penned this love letter.
TV Ratings (01/04/2024): MAFS Dominates Easter Long Weekend As Couples Declare Final Vows
Running out long weekend-based office small talk? Consider MAFS continued ratings dominance one topic of conversation.
Sophie Lander Appointed MD At The General Store
Lander lands The General Store MD gig. Refused to confirm whether the agency will get more specific on its work.
Akcelo To Give Red Bull Creative Account Wings
With so much free caffeine flowing into Akcelo's office, we're expecting productivity to go through the roof.
Adobe Sneak Previews New Deep Fake Capability Prototype
We still refuse to get into the pool when the Kreepy Krauly is on, so you can only imagine how we feel about this.
The “Explosive” 2000-Page Affidavit Behind Network Ten’s Attempt To Reopen Lehrmann Defamation Case
Just when you thought the Lehrmann case might be nearing an end, it takes another twist.
Champion Enlists Music Collective Picked Last To Relaunch The Puffer Jacket, Via PUSH
Champion confirmed that buying a puffer jacket won't necessarily make you as cool as the people in the pictures.
Fast 10: Wavemaker’s Peter Vogel On Pitching, Unwinding & Frustrating Bureaucracy
Voges is the latest industry name to face Sparrow's quick but probing line of questioning.
Fairy Bread Subs & Vegemite Toothpaste: B&T Wraps The Best April Fool’s Day Gags Of 2024
We were holding out hope for a joke story about Aimee & Sam Buchanan launching a Saatchi & Saatchi rival. Alas.
Accenture Song & Publicis Top March’s New Business Rankings
Feeling glum after the long weekend? Check out this list of winners and make yourself feel even worse.
AMA Calls For Digital Black-Out On Junk Food Ads
Would a ban on junk food ads stop us ordering two Zinger boxes & six hot wings on the way from the pub? Absolutely not.
Singapore Tourism Board Launches Global Campaign To Position Singapore As “World’s Best MICE City”
To be clear, Singapore isn't announcing it has the world's best rodent problem in this new campaign.