Hopeful Monsters Expands To WA

Sophie Morris.

Hopeful Monsters has opened a new Perth office, marking the next chapter in the creative agency’s national growth and reaffirming its commitment to partnering with brands that share its ‘Culture is Serious Business’ philosophy.

The agency will use the opportunity to deepen relationships between existing clients and WA-based audiences and forge new partnerships with WA-based organisations seeking culture-first strategy and creative.

Leading Hopeful Monsters’ entry into the region is business director, Sophie Morris. With more than 11 years of experience in blending cultural insight with commercial impact, Morris specialises in driving end-to-end execution that helps brands shape and lead culture.

Her work includes campaigns for Converse and, most recently, spearheading the award-winning Great Unwaste campaign for End Food Waste Australia.

“There’s a rawness to WA that I’ve completely fallen for – open skies, red dirt, and a creative culture that’s been shaped by distance. Perth isn’t just another outpost. It’s a world of its own, with people who think differently, act boldly, and create from the edges,” said Morris.

“Western Australia is home to bold, ambitious brands, and we’re excited to match that energy with our culture-first approach. This expansion allows us to be more hands-on in the region, partnering with people who want to do more than follow trends – they want to lead and shape what’s next.”

Katie Barclay, founder and CEO at Hopeful Monsters, said, “This move marks an exciting milestone for Hopeful Monsters. We’re thrilled to extend our reach into a new region and continue delivering exceptional work from coast to coast. Watch this space – there’s plenty more to come!”

Since its launch in 2023, Hopeful Monsters has gone from strength to strength – welcoming global clients including Club Med, NFL, and ResMed, as well as taking home three golds at this year’s The Drum Marketing APAC Awards.

Hopeful Monsters’ Perth office is located at: 152 St Georges Terrace, Perth (Whadjuk Noongar Land) WA 6000.

