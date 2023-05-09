Hilarious Satsuma Ad Delivers Unpredictable Fruity Finale

The men’s grooming ad typically follows a predictable pattern – chiselled 20-something towel-clad chap delivering the perfect razor-burn free shave into his bathroom mirror.

So it’s hats off to British brand Harry’s that has dispensed with the stereotypes and delivered a campaign that is as bonkers as it is unique.

The spot, called “Harry’s satsuma”, is by London agency The Or and sees a middle-aged man in a typical beige office environment become utterly transfixed by a younger colleague peeling a satsuma (a mandarin or clementine to we Aussies.)

The chap then regales to anyone who’ll listen the prowess of the young chap’s peel. The spot then somehow manages to morph from a homage to satsumas into focussing on his clean shaven face. Yes, you need to watch it to understand it. Do that immediately below:

Commenting on the work, The Or ECD Charlene Chandrasekaran said: “We wanted to adopt the light-hearted nature of the brand to shine a light on the idea that a good shave is central to how you feel, not just how you look. The confidence in peeling a satsuma felt like the perfect way to depict the ‘Feel Good, Fellas’ message, a small win that can leave a lasting impact.”