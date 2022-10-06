Here’s How Marketers Can Create Outcomes For Programmatic Campaigns
In this opinion piece, Jessica Miles (pictured), country manager, ANZ at IAS discusses the importance of finding inefficiencies in your supply path and optimising outcomes in the world of programmatic campaigns.
A recent JAPAC report by OpenX showed buyers are investing more heavily in programmatic than publishers see revenue gains via the medium, with 72 per cent of buyers reporting an increase in programmatic spending compared to 56 per cent of publishers reporting an increase in programmatic revenue. Agencies are particularly bullish on programmatic, with 12 per cent reporting that they had boosted their programmatic spending by over 75 per cent.
As more brand advertising spend flows into the programmatic ecosystem, players on both sides of the industry are beginning to rebel against complexity and demand transparency and efficiency across the supply chain. Over the past few years, media buyers have put a microscope up on their supply paths to ensure that each dollar of ad spend is as impactful as possible.
The digital advertising industry, especially ad tech, has its fair share of challenges. From the plethora of vendors involved in the ad serving process, potentially “clipping the ticket” whilst arguably not adding significant value to the quality vs value of the actual media bought. As we face financial headwinds and a potential recession, marketers must justify their ad spending decisions at every step. Who are you buying the ad from? How much of my spending does the publisher receive?
A simple yet effective solution to these questions is Supply Path optimisation (SPO). If you Google the meaning of Supply Path optimisation, it tells you that SPO is about simplifying the supply chain between advertisers and publishers by cutting out unneeded intermediaries and reducing redundancies. In marketer lingo, SPO is about making smarter choices about which auctions to participate in and which ones to ignore.
SPO has gained popularity, allowing media buyers to focus their bids on the most efficient, scalable and transparent supply paths. As advertisers push for greater transparency in their programmatic buys to ensure that they get quality inventory from their ad spend, SPO becomes clearer. Integral Ad Science’s (IAS) Perfecting your Supply Path research found that 95 per cent of ad buyers are implementing or planning to implement supply path optimisation technology in 2022.
Let’s take a look at how marketers and digital advertisers alike can harness the power of supply path optimisation to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of programmatic advertising campaigns:
When it comes to buying leading ad formats, programmatic is the undisputed choice
The Majority, i.e. 71 per cent of ad buyers, currently buy social video ads programmatically. This also means that most ad buyers execute half or more of their advertising budget using programmatic technology, especially video in social and mobile environments. SPO helps to ensure transparency in the ad buying process, thus extending the impact of a buyer’s ad spend.
According to our research, 95 per cent of ad buyers are implementing or planning to implement supply path optimisation technology next year. Of these, 54 per cent say maximising audience reach and scale is the primary benefit of programmatic advertising.
Monitor global insights to ensure high performance
To implement an SPO strategy successfully, it is important to keep track of global and market-level media efficiency. Leveraging market insights to inform strategies allows marketers to change their global strategies and adapt to current trends. As brands connect with consumers, marketers must leverage global relationships to drive local efficiency.
Leverage quality & financial data in partner negotiations
As a marketer, the pressure to deliver value on your ad spend has never been greater, and with the right data, you can ensure you are getting the most out of your publisher partnerships. The right SPO data brings greater transparency, enabling marketers and publishers to negotiate partnerships effectively. Advertisers should be mindful of media partners they partner with since the cheapest media partner isn’t always selling the highest quality inventory. This is especially true when using an SPO tool that only looks at cost.
Media buyers want to find the sweet spot between cost and quality to ensure they are only bidding on the impressions that will deliver outcomes, and they want to find these impressions at the most efficient price. 42 per cent of ad buyers say the lack of transparency is the primary challenge with programmatic advertising; IAS’ Total Visibility, an industry-first solution, provides full programmatic supply path transparency with real-time and impression-level financial reporting to help advertisers optimise their media spending.
Analyse data to set realistic programmatic goals
We live in a day and age where data is the answer to all questions. Similarly, for digital advertising campaigns, brands and agencies must create quality and financial benchmarks for their programmatic strategy. Interestingly, the IAS research found that brands and agencies do not see eye to eye when it comes to who should take responsibility for monitoring media quality. When asked about this, 47 per cent of brands and 38 per cent of agencies agree that brands are responsible for day-to-day SPO activities; by contrast, 29 per cent of brands and 38 per cent of agencies believe that agencies are responsible for these tasks. This disconnect highlights the importance of greater alignment between media buyers to fully achieve the benefits of supply path optimisation.
Therefore, brands and agencies must work together to optimise digital ad campaigns based on the quality and financial benchmarks agreed upon in their respective strategies.
As programmatic advertising continues to evolve and grow, so will the solutions that help ad buyers see the transparency in the ad-buying process. This will help marketers make better decisions when implementing digital advertising strategies. Until then, the onus rests with brands and agencies to communicate effectively with each other and partners alike to harness the true power of SPO.
Please login with linkedin to commentIAS
Latest News
Tourism NT Invites Visitors To Connect With Aboriginal Cultures In New Work From Common Ventures
A Northern Territory holiday is top of B&T's travel list. Okay, it might possibly be second to Ballina's Big Prawn.
Gold Coast Radio Host Pulls A Paltrow & Gets Naked And Paints Her Body Gold
Radio host Bianca Dye recreates Gwyneth Paltrow's gold nude shoot. Mercifully not replicating Gwyneth's candle range.
Monday TV Wrap: Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror Cracks The 400K Mark
Todd Sampson puts the boot into social media in latest doco. Sadly overlooks the substantial benefits for cat videos.
Former Nine Boss John Westacott Passes Away After Fatal Incident On Sydney Harbour
In sad news today, Nine's veteran news man John Westacott has sadly passed at the age of 73.
Adland Guru Adam Ferrier Slams Sexist Treatment Of Optus CEO Amid Data Breach
Adam Ferrier delivers salient precis of the Optus data breach. All dressed in mandatory black, of course.
“Just Embarrassing!” TikTok Superstar Charli D’Amelio Fronts Prada Campaign & People Are Spewing
People threatening to boycott Prada stores over Charli D’Amelio collab. Extortionary prices keeping the rest of us out.
“Luxe Casual, Snackification & Guacamole!” News Corp Reveals 2023 Top Food Trends
News Corp reveals the hot foodie trends for the next 12 months. And it's all bad news for tripe, fondues & the Chiko.
TikTok Launches Mental Health-Themed Hashtags To Help Struggling Users
Social media is often touted as a root cause of a lot of people's poor mental health, so enjoy the irony here.
Tony Armstrong Admits ABC Tore Open Purse Strings To Celebrate His Logies Win
Do you think B&T's fascination with Tony Armstrong is possibly borderline stalking? Prepare the AVO on this latest.
ARN Nabs ABC’s Fiona Ellis-Jones To Head Up News & Information
ARN goes poaching in the ABC pool for new head of news & information. Still yet to receive inflammatory email from Ita.
Medium Rare Nabs We Are Social’s Sarah Macrae To Head Social
Sarah Macrae having to tell people she doesn't work at Barbecues Galore after move to customer publisher Medium Rare.
Study Finds Aussie Adlanders Mental Health Is Improving
New study shows promising improvement in adland's mental health. Jury still out on merits of office ping-pong tables.
Hamish Blake & Hugh Jackman Top List Of Australia’s Most Bankable Stars
A list of Australia's most marketable & bankable stars is in. The good news is you can get Grant Denyer on the cheap.
TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline
TikTok ad traffic has jumped by 51.5 per cent year-on-year last month, while ad clicks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram dropped by around 11 per cent. The news comes as Twitter has recently rolled out its Blue subscription plan but, according to Similarweb, the signup page has attracted “well under one million” visits. It seems […]
Same Same, But Better – TikTok’s Influence On Media Marketing
TikTok not yet part of your marketing toolkit? Park it next to the boozy lunch & the power suit with these top tips.
Apple & Google Remove App Promising Ad-Free Instagram Experience From App Stores
It appears there's no getting around ads on Instagram anymore. Or avoiding friend's tedious restaurant meal photos.
BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily
Social media platform BeReal has topped more than 50 million installs from users around the world but just nine per cent of users open the app every day. The low usage comes according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower with the company claiming that BeReal’s usage trails other established social media platforms—in a previous analysis, […]
How QSR Brands Can Remain Competitive With Relationship Marketing
The QSR stands for 'quick service restaurants', in case you thought you were reading a story on quesadilla sauce ranges.
Bumble Partners with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso to Make ‘Bantr’ Dating App Real
Getting rejected on all the usual dating apps? Here's a new one to really ram home your undateability.
IAB And Deakin University Launch Digital Advertising Micro-Credential Courses
Is apathy and laziness holding you back from improving your digital ad skills? Possibly find the push you need here.
Study: 60% Of Aussies Expect To Shop On Mobiles Ahead Of Christmas
Aussies turning to their mobiles for Christmas shopping. Total shitfight still expected in Westfield's carpark, however.
Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial
Guardian Australia has announced the launch of Ben Roberts-Smith v the media, a special 5-episode podcast series about the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial. The episodes will be available from October 17, and a preview episode is available today. The podcast delves into the court case of Australia’s most decorated living soldier, who is suing three of […]
Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life
Deadset Studios and ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia announced the eagerly anticipated return of the podcast series Curveball, where high-profile Australians reveal how they confront their toughest moments in life and share stories of grit, determination and the triumph of the human spirit. Host and executive producer Kellie Riordan (pictured) is the former head of podcasts at the […]
Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022
Superunion, the WPP creative company, and Intel, a global technology leader, announced that over $100k was raised for charity during Intel Gaming World Relay 2022, a global e-sports competition and charity fundraiser, to celebrate the launch of its new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors. The five-day event ran from Wednesday 28 September to Sunday 2 […]
RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence
Having been forced to go virtual for the past two years, RMIT Advertising Pitch Night is back in-person for 2022, serving as the premier recruitment and networking event for new advertising graduates and ad industry leaders in Australia. This year, the Pitch Night will be hosted by iconic Melbourne theatre The Capitol on October 18. […]
Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election
Six months out from the next NSW state election, advertisers are preparing for a major windfall in light of massive government spending in recent history. Following on from Nielsen’s mid-year report that showed political parties dominating the advertising spends for 2022 so far, hopes are high for another boom to the industry in the lead […]
“We Are In An Experiment Controlled By A Handful Of White Men!” Todd Sampson On The Cost Of Social Media
Todd Sampson chats to B&T. He insisted it be about his new show, refusing to answer any "is Russel a wanker?' questions.
Calling All Adland Greats! The Hunt Is On For Jurors For Lions 2023
The hunt is on for jurors for Cannes 2023. Necessary requirements include clipboard, red maker & discerning media mind.
Heinz’s All New Good Black Garlic Mayo Is Here To Make Your Halloween Spookier
Does much of your cooking wind up a black, incinerated disaster? This black mayo could prove the ideal camouflage.
Talisker Offers Unexpected One-Off Tasting Experiences With Josh Niland
Talisker single malt Scotch whisky is launching an unexpected, wild dining experience in partnership with chef Josh Niland offering a ‘Taste of Talisker’ made by the sea. Coming to life within Talisker’s Boathouse, the exclusive restaurant will be open for two days only – October 21 and 22 – nestled against a coastal backdrop on […]
AWARD School 2022: The New Faces Of Creative
Do you love fresh-faced, enthusiastic young adland go-getters? Revel in them here before they become all jaded & broken.
SBS Launches Mind Your Health Program Targeting First Nations And Multicultural Communities
SBS declares it's more than just trains, soccer & rampant nudity with this important new Indigenous well-being program.
Ita Buttrose Calls Out The Ageist Criticism Being Swung Fran Kelly’s Way
Ita's pissed. And if there's one person you do not want pissed, it's definitely Ita. Or possibly Tracy Grimshaw.
Sunday TV Wrap: Bathurst Bucks Sport’s Dwindling Ratings Trend & Revs Post Lockdowns
Bathurst remains Australia's Great Race & the perfect excuse to take to the couch all day in your premier flannelette.
Stan Drops Graphic Trailer For Gangs Of London Season Two
Stan today released a devastating red band trailer for the brand new season of the critically acclaimed criminal drama series Gangs of London, with the highly anticipated second season set to premiere 20 October, same day as the U.K. and only on Stan. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings […]
DDB Report Shows Creative Economy Worth $584B For Australia’s Top Companies
DDB unveils study highlighting the benefits creative has on the Australian economy. And not just in booze & coke sales.