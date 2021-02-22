Hearts & Science Appoints Tom Leahey, 30 Under 30 Finalist, As Melbourne Head Of Digital

Hearts & Science, part of Omnicom Media Group (OMG), has named Tom Leahey as Head of Digital for Melbourne.

He will oversee Hearts’ integrated digital and data proposition in the local market. Leahey was one of B&T‘s 30 Under 30 Tech Finalists last year, and brings significant experience to the role.

He was most recently responsible for setting up the internal programmatic trading desk, establishing and developing a full programmatic technology stack and the related audience data play to enable the offering.

Before this, Leahey held various programmatic and search leadership roles within OMG’s OMD after arriving from the UK in 2015.

Hearts & Science is the newest agency to join OMG’s suite, and focuses on using data and emotional connections to deliver on customer journey value drivers.

Richard Smith, Hearts’ Melbourne MD, said: “identifying the right person to lead our integrated proposition was critical. In Tom, we have welcomed back a former Omnicom staffer, who is well known to the local team and broader OMG divisions.”

“It’s crucial that we bring to life our focus on the customer journey via the intelligent application of data-centric solutions. I’m certain that Tom is the right person to accelerate both our clients’ growth, and that of the agency in Melbourne.”

Leahey added: “I’m excited to be joining the Hearts team here in Melbourne, and advocating for Hearts & Science’s market leading proposition.

“With data-led decisioning and customer behaviour at the core of the business, I’m looking forward to driving success for clients and guiding them through this ever-changing eco-system.”

