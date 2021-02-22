Hearts & Science Appoints Tom Leahey, 30 Under 30 Finalist, As Melbourne Head Of Digital

Hearts & Science Appoints Tom Leahey, 30 Under 30 Finalist, As Melbourne Head Of Digital
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Hearts & Science, part of Omnicom Media Group (OMG), has named Tom Leahey as Head of Digital for Melbourne.

He will oversee Hearts’ integrated digital and data proposition in the local market. Leahey was one of B&T‘s 30 Under 30 Tech Finalists last year, and brings significant experience to the role.

He was most recently responsible for setting up the internal programmatic trading desk, establishing and developing a full programmatic technology stack and the related audience data play to enable the offering.

Before this, Leahey held various programmatic and search leadership roles within OMG’s OMD after arriving from the UK in 2015.

Hearts & Science is the newest agency to join OMG’s suite, and focuses on using data and emotional connections to deliver on customer journey value drivers.

Richard Smith, Hearts’ Melbourne MD, said: “identifying the right person to lead our integrated proposition was critical. In Tom, we have welcomed back a former Omnicom staffer, who is well known to the local team and broader OMG divisions.”

“It’s crucial that we bring to life our focus on the customer journey via the intelligent application of data-centric solutions. I’m certain that Tom is the right person to accelerate both our clients’ growth, and that of the agency in Melbourne.”

Leahey added: “I’m excited to be joining the Hearts team here in Melbourne, and advocating for Hearts & Science’s market leading proposition.

“With data-led decisioning and customer behaviour at the core of the business, I’m looking forward to driving success for clients and guiding them through this ever-changing eco-system.”

Don’t wait: Get in quick! Entries for B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards close today. You can submit your entry here.

The 30 Under 30 Awards will be held at The Factory Theatre, Sydney on Thursday, 15 April.

If you’d like more information on the event, head to this website.

Other key information

  • Entries close Monday, 22 February 2021
  • Late entries close Monday, 1 March 2021
  • People’s Choice Poll launches Wednesday, 3 March 2021
  • Judging period: Wednesday, 3 March to Friday, 19 March 2021
  • Shortlist announced Wednesday, 24 March 2021
  • Early bird tickets close at 11.59pm Wednesday, 2 April 2021
  • Full price tickets on sale at 12am Thursday, 3rd April 2021 (until sold out)
  • People’s Choice Poll closes Friday, 26 March 2021.

Thank you to our incredible sponsors for making this event possible.

Please login with linkedin to comment

30 under 30 Tom Leahey

Latest News

How Facebook’s News Ban Is An Opportunity To Diversify Communications
  • Opinion

How Facebook’s News Ban Is An Opportunity To Diversify Communications

In this guest post, Clarissa Harris (main photo), managing director at True Tribe argues that if anything good is to come out of this whole Facebook debacle it might be that publishers and agencies look at their comms as a whole… Following Facebook’s bold move to ban news from Australian publishers on its platform, there’s […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
ARN Expands Commercial Team
  • Media

ARN Expands Commercial Team

ARN announces expanded commercial team. Still a decent seamer short for credible staff indoor cricket team, however.

Data Sandbox: Are They The Answer?
  • Technology

Data Sandbox: Are They The Answer?

This columnist asks "are data sandboxes the answer"? Well, not if the question is what's the capital of Uruguay.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Mater Expands Annual International Women’s Day Fun Run With Virtual Race
  • Marketing

Mater Expands Annual International Women’s Day Fun Run With Virtual Race

Mater Chicks in Pink has officially launched the 30th annual RACQ International Women’s Day Fun Run (IWDFR), and for the first time in the events history has included the ‘Your Fun Run, Your Way’ virtual component allowing people all over Australia to participate in the event. 

The Media Precinct Group Announces New Agency, Resolve, And Headspace Win
  • Advertising

The Media Precinct Group Announces New Agency, Resolve, And Headspace Win

The Media Precinct Group has launched Resolve, a new form of agency to meet the increasing need for creative conversations that expand beyond the traditional advertisement for clients. Media Precinct managing director Glenda Wynyard said the audiences of the group’s clients wish to connect were dynamically changing well before 2020. “Our clients are disruptors in […]

Bangkok Thailand - August 31 2017 Facebook App on iPhone with computer laptop background closeup male hand hold social network on smart device concept.
  • Technology

Facebook’s News Ban Highlights Why A Diverse Channel Mix Is Essential

Amir Rezaee, Head of Performance at Alpha Digital predicts that the ban of news content on the network could encourage marketers to build their presence across other platforms. Marketers are experiencing a shake-up and a half Facebook has had a busy start to the year and negotiations around the News Media Bargaining Code escalated quickly […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine