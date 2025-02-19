Heading To Cairns Crocodiles? Secure Your Stay with Exclusive Discounts!

Hot off the heels of the launch of the eagerly anticipated 2025 agenda for Cairns Crocodiles, Presented by Pinterest, here’s a reminder about our exclusive hotel partners that can get you that all-important discount!

Yep that’s right. We’ve partnered with four top-tier hotels in Cairns to offer delegates exclusive discounts, ensuring you stay in comfort and style while being right in the heart of the action. Whether you’re after waterfront luxury, a resort-style retreat, or a central hub for networking, our official hotel partners have you covered.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Tropical North Queensland, these premium hotels are the perfect base for Cairns Crocodiles 2025 from May 13-15. But don’t wait too long—these exclusive rates won’t last forever!

Exclusive Hotel Offers for Cairns Crocodiles Delegates

Pullman Cairns International – Just moments from the action, the Pullman offers modern luxury and first-class comfort. Enjoy 10% off your stay, with easy access to the Convention Centre and Cairns’ top attractions.

See here for your discount.

Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort – With its laid-back tropical vibe and central location, Novotel is offering delegates 10% off. Featuring a lagoon pool and lush gardens, it’s the perfect place to unwind after a day of keynotes and networking.

See discounts here and get yourself booked in now.

Shangri-La The Marina, Cairns – Love luxury and waterfront views? The Shangri-La is offering an exclusive 10% discount for delegates. Just steps from Cairns’ vibrant dining and shopping precinct, it blends elegance with tropical charm.

Book your discounted stay here.

Hilton Cairns – For stylish comfort and a prime waterfront location, Hilton is giving delegates an impressive 15% off. With world-class dining and a short stroll to the Convention Centre, it’s the ideal base for business and leisure.

Lock in your Hilton discount here.

In case you missed it, this week, the highly anticipated agenda for Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest was unveiled, giving attendees a first look at the powerhouse lineup of speakers set to take the stage from May 13-15.

From Olympic gold medalists to global brand marketers and Australia’s most infamous defamation lawyer, this year’s event promises a bold mix of insights, innovation, and industry-shaping conversations.

DOWNLOAD THE CAIRNS CROCODILES AGENDA NOW!

Remember, with the industry’s sharpest minds gathering under the Queensland sun, these rooms will go fast—so secure your stay today and get ready for Cairns Crocodiles 2025!