Havas Media Wins Perfetti Van Melle Media Account To Spotlight Chupa Chups & Mentos Brands Across AUNZ

Perfetti Van Melle, confectionary and gum manufacturer has run a competitive pitch in the Australian and New Zealand market, with Havas Media Network winning the media account.

Perfetti Van Melle will harness Havas Media’s suite of data, technology, and analytics tools to reach new audiences, including its engagement solution, Converged. Converged is powered by a market dataset, integrating over 35,000 audience insights drawn from geographic, demographic, attitudinal, behavioural, purchasing, and consumption data of more than half a million individuals.

Perfetti Van Melle is a manufacturer and distributor of confectionary and gum, including global and regional brands such as Mentos, Chupa Chups, AirHeads and Smint.

“Havas Media will begin work immediately on helping to create impactful innovative campaigns with a renewed customer-centric strategy, defining new audiences to help drive brand consideration,” Michael Puglisi, Perfetti Van Melle country manager for Australia and New Zealand said.

“Perfetti Van Melle has been a valued client for the past four years. It can be extra challenging as the incumbent however to know that we have pitched against the leading indies and global networks and delivered a more compelling, competitive way of working where we are converging data smarts with the ability to activate at pace in channel to deliver greater impact and retail growth, is a huge boost for our talented agency team. We’re a very different and exceptionally strong offering, with the firepower of the globals coupled with our entrepreneurial spirit,” Virginia Hyland, CEO Havas Media Network ANZ added.

“The Perfetti Van Melle marketing team is highly ambitious and continually committed to propelling their business forward, always challenging the status quo. This is exactly the type of marketing team that brings out the best thinking from Havas,” Hyland added.

