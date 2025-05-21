Hamish & Andy Back On Top As Listeners Tune Out Election Overload

Hamish & Andy have returned to the top spot among Australian-made podcasts in the Australian Podcast Ranker for April.

With the election wrapping up, and Aussies seemingly sick of consuming political content, the news podcasts took a hit in April, after an uptake in March.

Hamish & Andy delivered a monthly listenership of 801,793 and 1,566,476 – an impressive feat for a program that only released five episodes in the span of the month.

In another win for LiSTNR, the Mel Robbins Podcast topped the ranker overall with a monthly listenership of 1,237,121 and 2,266,606 downloads across eight episodes.

“It’s great to see LiSTNR continuing to drive podcast listening in Australia, with more titles in the Top 15 than any other podcast network. Having both the number one and number two podcasts – Mel Robbins and Hamish & Andy – is a strong testament to our ongoing commitment and investment in podcast creation and strategic sales partnerships,” said executive head of LiSTNR audience and growth, Grant Tothill.

“This continued momentum is delivering strong audiences, which the LiSTNR commercial team are effectively leveraging for advertisers. April was an exceptionally strong month for podcast revenue, and our ongoing investment in AdTech is now significantly improving LiSTNR’s share of the commercial podcast market”.

News Corp Australia’s explosive new cold case investigative multimedia series, Dear Rachelle: The Hunt For My Sister’s Killer, also had a huge win in April. Launching at the end of March, the podcast rose 57 places to number six overall (fifth among the Australian-made podcasts).

“Rachelle’s family has spent more than two decades searching for answers about her murder and has hit roadblock after roadblock,” said News Corp network national editor and executive editor of Dear Rachelle, Sarah Blake, at the time of the podcast’s launch. “We hope that by bringing the reach and power of News’ state mastheads to this case, we can finally answer the question of what happened to Rachelle.”

From a network perspective, ARN’s iHeart retained its #1 spot as Australia’s top podcast publisher, with just under 4.1 monthly listeners and 12.7 million downloads. Despite a drop from March, where it achieved 4.6 million monthly listeners and over 14 million downloads, the network still won by a clear margin, with LiSTNR taking out second spot with a monthly listenership of 3,469,098 and 8,493,902.

ARN’s iHeart also marked another major industry milestone, celebrating its 60th consecutive podcast ranker as Australia’s #1 podcast publisher – an unbroken five-year streak of dominance since the Australian Podcast Ranker first launched.

In that time, iHeart has more than doubled its downloads and grown its monthly audience by over 150 per cent, reaching 6.8 million listeners and delivering more than 22 million downloads in April 2025 alone, underscoring its continued growth and influence across Australia’s podcasting landscape.

“Reaching 60 consecutive #1 rankers is more than just a milestone – it’s proof that iHeart is delivering the scale, consistency, and content quality that audiences love and advertisers trust. Our growth is being driven by a diverse slate of premium shows, strong strategic partnerships, and a laser focus on creating unmissable moments in audio. As we continue to grow, we’re offering brands even more powerful ways to connect with Australia’s most engaged podcast listeners,” said ARN’s Head of Digital Audio, Corey Layton.