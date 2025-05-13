GWM & Thinkerbell Launch ‘The Carpool’, A Bubbling Take On Outdoor Adventure

GWM has unveiled an innovation via Thinkerbell to launch its Cannon Alpha Plug-in Hybrid: The Carpool, a heated, bubbling spa bath that fits in the rear tray and runs off the GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV’s 37.1kwH EV battery and vehicles to load (V2L) capability.

This Australian twist on electric vehicle utility was launched at Burleigh Heads during the World Surf League this month, overlooking the surf break.

“GWM’s new Cannon Alpha Plug-in Hybrid is the perfect embodiment of our promise, ‘Go With More’. It’s an amazing combination of the tough capability needed on and off Australian roads and innovative technology, with class leading plug-in technology allowing users to power external appliances (such as the GWM CarPool),” Steve Maciver, head of marketing and communications at GWM said.

“Equipped with features typically reserved for premium luxury vehicles, the Cannon Alpha Plug-in Hybrid redefines what it means to explore off the beaten track. To celebrate its forthcoming launch we thought it only fitting that we brought its cutting-edge technology to life with just one more thing… bubbles,” Tom Wenborn, chief creative tinker at Thinkerbell added.

Following hundreds of enquiries from consumers during the Gold Coast Pro 2025, the Carpool prototype will now enter a new phase of R&D with hopes of bringing a low cost, highly portable accessory for the Cannon Alpha Plug-in Hybrid to market in late 2025.

Credits:

Client – GWM

Agency – Thinkerbell