Guinness Signs On To Be Official Beer Sponsor For The British & Irish Lions Tour

The Wallabies has welcomed Guinness on board for The British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia 2025.

An iconic brand synonymous with Rugby, Guinness has signed on as the official beer sponsor of the Tour, continuing its strong support of Rugby around the globe. As part of the partnership, Guinness will have significant on and off premise activity across Australia, be poured at Lions games in fan zones and have various consumer activations going live.

“We’re delighted to partner with Guinness for the upcoming British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia,” said Phil Waugh, Rugby Australia CEO. “It’s certainly fitting such a momentous Tour has an iconic beer partner and I’m sure many supporters will also enjoy having Guinness on board for the Tour.”

“Guinness and Rugby go hand in hand—and we’re proud to partner with the Lions Tour so fans can enjoy a pint both at the games or in the pub watching,” added Glen Brasington, CMO Lion Australia.

“Guinness holds a special place in the heart of Britain and Ireland, and so do the Lions. We are proud to continue to support the great sport of Rugby and this eagerly anticipated British & Irish Lions Tour,” concluded Dan Hamilton, Diageo Australia managing director.

The Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025