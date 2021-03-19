Gucci Release $12 Virtual Reality Sneakers

Gucci Release $12 Virtual Reality Sneakers
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Luxury fashion house Gucci is launching a line of augmented reality sneakers.

To create the sneakers, Gucci has collaborated with Wanna, a Belarus based fashion-tech company. Wanna has previously worked with other fashion brands like Reebok and Puma, and is known for creating 3D models through AR.

They also worked on the Gucci app, which enables people to try on pairs of shoes through AR. This is Wanna’s first virtual reality clothing item.

Sergey Arkhangelski, CEO of Wanna, said in a statement that “in five or maybe 10 years, a relatively big chunk of fashion brands revenue will come from digital products.”

One of the appeals of the VR sneaker is its price point. While a standard pair of women’s Gucci leather sneakers will set you back approximately AU$900 (around US$690), the VR sneakers cost US$12 on the Gucci app, or US$9 on the Wanna app.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Gucci VR

Latest News

IAS Achieves Recertification From The Trustworthy Accountability Group
  • Media
  • Technology

IAS Achieves Recertification From The Trustworthy Accountability Group

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global leader in digital ad verification, today announced that the company has achieved global recertification from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) for 2021. IAS successfully earned all three of TAG’s certification seals that apply to its ad verification technology. “A longstanding member of TAG, IAS is committed to providing our […]

Navigating Pandemic Paralysis
  • Opinion

Navigating Pandemic Paralysis

Yes, this opinion piece carries a rather vague headline but, as a teaser, it's to do with strategy or similar ilk.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
ANZ Support Band Connects Olympic And Paralympic Athletes With Fans Back Home
  • Marketing
  • Technology

ANZ Support Band Connects Olympic And Paralympic Athletes With Fans Back Home

A clever wearable connecting Kiwi fans who can’t travel and developed for the New Zealand athletes at this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, is now being offered to Games fans globally in a remarkable example of the Olympic spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play. Called the ANZ Support Band, the wearable device uses Bluetooth […]