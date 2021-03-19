Gucci Release $12 Virtual Reality Sneakers

Luxury fashion house Gucci is launching a line of augmented reality sneakers.

To create the sneakers, Gucci has collaborated with Wanna, a Belarus based fashion-tech company. Wanna has previously worked with other fashion brands like Reebok and Puma, and is known for creating 3D models through AR.

They also worked on the Gucci app, which enables people to try on pairs of shoes through AR. This is Wanna’s first virtual reality clothing item.

Sergey Arkhangelski, CEO of Wanna, said in a statement that “in five or maybe 10 years, a relatively big chunk of fashion brands revenue will come from digital products.”

One of the appeals of the VR sneaker is its price point. While a standard pair of women’s Gucci leather sneakers will set you back approximately AU$900 (around US$690), the VR sneakers cost US$12 on the Gucci app, or US$9 on the Wanna app.