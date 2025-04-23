Google’s Monopoly Is Cracking, It’s Time For Some Uncomfortable Truths

Marketers have come to rely on Google’s dominance, but a US court case could conceivably break up the tech titan – and they mean business. Bench Media chief executive Ori Gold says marketers will need to ditch single-platform strategies or risk getting left behind.

The US Justice Department is no longer mucking around. Overnight, they laid out in court why Google should be forced to divest Chrome and barred from paying Apple, and others, billions to stay the default search engine.

It’s a bold move and one that should make every marketer sit up and pay attention. Because here’s the uncomfortable truth: we’re all too comfortable with Google.

For years, Google’s dominance has felt inevitable. Between Chrome’s massive user base and the billions poured into securing default placements on Apple and Android, Google Search hasn’t just been the market leader—it’s been the market. And marketers, in turn, have poured their budgets into it without much thought. It is easy, efficient, and for the most part, effective. But that’s not strategy, it’s habit.​

Now, that habit is being challenged. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is calling out the self-reinforcing loop. Google pays to be the default, collects the lion’s share of user data, uses that data to improve its products, and continues to crush the competition. Rinse, repeat. That cycle, they argue, isn’t innovation, it’s entrenchment. And it might finally be on the chopping block.​

Breaking up is never easy

So, what happens if the courts agree? What if Apple can’t take Google’s cash for default placement? What if Chrome isn’t allowed to be part of the same empire as Google Search? What if the foundations of the search economy shift?​

For one, the illusion of stability will disappear and marketers who have built their plans on Google’s dominance will find themselves scrambling. Because if users have to choose their search engine, if defaults go away, behaviour will change. Perhaps not overnight, but fast enough to make a difference. And when it does, the cracks in a single-platform strategies will emerge.

This isn’t just about search, it’s about over-reliance on any one ecosystem. Marketers have long been guilty of confusing convenience with strategy. Google was convenient. So was Meta. Now, both are under pressure, whether from regulators, privacy changes, or AI disruption, and yet many media plans still look the same as they did five years ago.

It’s time to stop being reactive. It’s time to lead.

That means diversifying search investments. Not just throwing a few bucks at Bing or Brave and calling it done but genuinely exploring performance across different platforms. Properly investing in building your brand beyond next quarter’s KPIs.

It means establishing a functional first-party data strategy, not just complying with buzzwords. And it means understanding that the media environment is fragmenting. The future of search might not belong to a browser; it might live in a chatbot, a voice assistant, or an AI-native feed we haven’t even named yet.

Marketers like to talk about agility. Here’s a chance to prove it. If Google’s monopoly crumbles, those who’ve prepared, who’ve experimented, adjusted, and challenged their own assumptions, will thrive. The rest will be stuck rebuilding from scratch.

So, let’s not wait for the court’s final ruling. Let’s not wait to see whether Chrome gets split off or the default deals get banned. The message is already clear. The era of unchallenged platform dominance is ending. The safety net is going. And if your entire digital strategy is pinned to one player, you’re already behind.

This DOJ case might not change everything tomorrow. But it changes the direction of travel. And if you’re a marketer, that means now is the time to move.

Oril Gold is the CEO of Bench Media.