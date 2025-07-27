Google Is Dead. Your Digital Strategy Is Lying to You

Let’s stop pretending: the era of “get found on Google” is over, writes Tim Den Braber, managing director, digital at Bastion. It’s not dying. Not declining. Over.

Marketers clinging to decade-old SEO playbooks are operating under a dangerous illusion. You might still be optimising for keywords, fiddling with meta tags, running your little crawl audits, but here’s the truth: Search as we know it has been replaced. Not by another search engine, but by an entirely new layer: AI.

The Clickless Revolution No One Wants to Admit

More than 65 per cent of global Google searches now result in zero clicks. On mobile, it’s 75 per cent. That means your beautiful website, painstakingly optimised, is never even seen.

Ask yourself: when was the last time you clicked through ten blue links?

You don’t. You ask ChatGPT. You ask Perplexity. You ask Google itself, and you get an answer, instantly. No visits. No funnels. No “time on site.” No you.

This isn’t theory. It’s not a fringe case. It’s the new normal.

And it’s brutal for brands still living in a 2012 SEO fantasy.

You’re Not Optimising; You’re Fossilising

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: If your entire strategy is still built around “ranking,” you’re optimising for a web that no longer exists. You’re designing content for algorithms that aren’t making the final call anymore.

AI assistants are.

They’re skipping you entirely, scraping your best ideas, and giving the credit to… no one. Or worse, your competitors. The concept of “ranking first” has been replaced by being the answer.

Stop Pleasing Google. Start Impressing AI.

This shift is existential, especially for large organisations, publishers, and government agencies. You can’t just SEO your way out of it. You have to rebuild your ecosystem.

That means:

Structuring content for AI lift-off, not just crawling.

Designing your architecture with humans and machines in mind.

Making your site callable, not just clickable.

Tracking performance in AI mentions, not pageviews.

This is Answer Engine Optimisation. Generative Search Optimisation. Whatever you want to call it, it’s not about traffic. It’s about influence. And if your content isn’t clear, helpful, and machine-readable, it might as well not exist.

Google Isn’t Your Homepage Anymore

Think of it like this:

Your customers are no longer “landing” anywhere. They’re arriving at answers. If you’re not in the result, you’re not in the conversation.

You don’t need to “rank.” You need to resonate, in the AI layer.

So, to the CMOs still bragging about keyword dominance: wake up. You’re winning a game no one is playing anymore.

What Now?

You need:

Honest, structured, human-first content

Machine-readable frameworks (schema, metadata, APIs)

Trust signals that tell AI you’re worth quoting

A performance model that values visibility over vanity

AI isn’t replacing your website. It’s replacing your homepage.

Final Word

If your digital strategy still revolves around “getting found on Google,” you’re not just behind.

You’re invisible.

The brands that win in the next decade won’t be the loudest or most optimised. They’ll be the most helpful, most structured, most trusted.

Be one of them, or get used to being skipped.