Gold 104.3 Tops Ratings For First Time In Three Decades, As Kyle & Jackie O’s Melbourne Strife Continues

For the first time since 1992, GOLD104.3 has claimed the crown as Melbourne’s number one radio station overall, marking a historic moment for ARN and a triumphant peak for The Christian O’Connell Show. But while one ARN breakfast team celebrates, another continues to struggle, with Sydney juggernauts Kyle & Jackie O still struggling to find their feet in Melbourne’s fiercely competitive market.

In the GfK Survey 4 results released this morning, GOLD104.3 posted a commanding 12.1 per cent share of the Melbourne market, with more than 1.16 million weekly listeners. The Christian O’Connell Show held steady as the #2 FM breakfast show, growing to a 10.1 per cent share, boosted by a feel-good first half of the year and the recent addition of respected journalist Alex Cullen as the team’s new sports guru.

ARN’s chief audience and content officer, Lauren Joyce, called the result “an incredible achievement and testament to the team’s relentless passion, attention to detail and connection with listeners,” adding, “The Christian O’Connell Show continues to set the benchmark for Breakfast in Melbourne.”

But while Gold struck gold, ARN’s star Sydney talent, The Kyle & Jackie O Show, continues to fall short of expectations in Melbourne.

Despite their long-standing strong performance in Sydney, where they notched a 13.9 per cent share, Kyle & Jackie O’s Melbourne run is still yet to ignite. The show added just 0.5 share points in Survey 4, climbing to a 5.6 per cent share, with 422,000 listeners. While that marks growth, it still places them well behind their FM rivals, including Nova 100’s Jase & Lauren and The Christian O’Connell Show.

ARN remains bullish on the show’s long-term Melbourne prospects, with Joyce noting that Kyle & Jackie O “remain Australia’s biggest radio show, with over 1.15 million listeners in Breakfast alone and on a market-by-market basis have improved in both share and cume.” Including the Hour of Power, the duo reaches nearly 1.6 million listeners nationally.

However, the numbers underscore the increasingly daunting task of replicating Sydney’s success in Melbourne. The show’s brash style, often a ratings rocket in NSW, has yet to generate the same lift-off in Victoria. And with The Christian O’Connell Show now firmly entrenched as a Melbourne favourite, and GOLD104.3 claiming the top overall spot, the path forward for Kyle & Jackie O may require more than just patience.

Sydney

In Sydney, it was SmoothFM that took out the top spot overall with an audience share of 12.3 per cent. Bolstered by Mornings with Ty Frost with a 13.7 per cent share—just shy of the Kyle and Jackie O show and Afternoons with Simon Diaz taking a 14 per cent share. Drive with Byron Webb took a 12.3 per cent share.

Head of programming for the Smooth Network, Peter Clay said: “Today marks another stellar performance from the Smooth team, taking out the outright #1 station in Sydney and the #2 FM position in Melbourne. It’s a real credit to the consistent listening experience that brings our audience together in music.

“With Smooth’s $50,000 Winter Wishlist having just launched, our first listener promotion of the year, we’re excited to build on this momentum into Survey 5.

“At Smooth, it’s always about the listener, so, on top of being Sydney’s #1, we’re thrilled they continue to connect with us across the country, day in and day out”.

Ben Fordham Live secured the top spot in Sydney with a 14.7 per cent share, placing 2GB the city’s number one talk station.

Greg Byrnes, Nine’s national content manager, said: “Number one Sydney breakfast and number one Melbourne breakfast – that’s wonderful recognition for Ben, Ross, Russ and their teams. And we’re also dominating football coverage with 2GB and 3AW the number one stations for NRL and AFL across the weekend.

“Radio’s never been more competitive, and we welcome the challenge. With the footy, household budgets and world affairs, there’s plenty to talk about and we thank our listeners for tuning in each day.”

Brisbane

In Brisbane, Triple M and B105 hold the winning duopoly with Triple M returning to Number 1 with a 13.3 per cent share and 546,000 listeners and B105 at number 2 with a 12.2 per cent share and 638,000 listeners (adding 22,000 new listeners and more than any other station in Brisbane).

John Kelly, SCA’s CEO said: “Today’s Survey 4 results reaffirm SCA’s continued dominance in the key 25–54 demographic, delivering a commercial share of 37 per cent* in the Audience That Matters — more than 13 share points ahead of our nearest competitor. For the first time, SCA claimed the number one position in three markets for 25–54s, with Triple M leading in Brisbane (19.1 per cent), Adelaide (14.2 per cent), and Perth (17.9 per cent).

“Triple M’s strong results spanned all markets across the board. Highlights include all breakfast shows increasing share, Triple M Brisbane Number 1 overall and Roo, Ditts & Loz in Adelaide and Marto, Margaux & Dan in Brisbane both Number 1.

“The Hit Network also delivered significant growth in network share and cumulative audience, with Brisbane’s B105 and Perth’s Mix94.5 both the Number 2 stations in their respective markets.

“These results reflect SCA’s unwavering commitment to live, local and relevant content that truly connects with metro audiences across the country.

“I’m incredibly proud of everyone on our Content teams across all markets who deliver compelling entertainment to millions of Australians every day across the Hit and Triple Networks and LiSTNR.”