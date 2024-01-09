Gaming: In, Faux Out-Of-Home: Out – PHD’s David Bielenberg 2024 Predictions

Anyone on TikTok this time of year will be familiar with the ‘INs and OUTs’ trend, where creators share their lists of trends that they’re bringing with them into the new year and the ones they’re hoping to leave behind. David Bielenberg (pictured), PHD Melbourne’s head of strategy and planning, shares his ins and outs for 2024.

OUT: Faux Out of Home. Integrating your product into an icon urban landmark is great advertising when it’s real. However, advancements in generative AI and CGI technology have made it easy for brands to convincingly mock up a cool OOH idea and share it on social media in the hope that it’ll go viral. Real-world stunts work because they take effort, so if you don’t have the bravery or tenacity to actually execute a disruptive OOH stunt, please don’t pretend that you do. At best you’re spending on a vanity project, at worst you’re misleading your audiences.

IN: Generative AI. I’m on the bandwagon. The industry has dipped its toe into AI this year and we’re already starting to see it enhance processes, operations, and consumer experiences. I’m excited about the potential it unlocks in both analytical and creative functions while we continue to discover new ways to incorporate it safely and sustainably into the media landscape.

OUT: Calling online games ‘the metaverse.’ The metaverse was pitched to us as an evolution of the internet; a decentralised virtual world powered by technology such as AI, AR, VR, cryptocurrency and NFTs. In that form, it doesn’t really exist (yet). Massive multiplayer online games, however, have existed for over 20 years. Just because the advertising industry has woken up to the opportunity in gaming doesn’t make it new.

IN: Gaming. Gaming is a large and diverse aspect of culture that is relatively untapped from a brand perspective. Over the last few years, we’ve seen brands successfully leverage gaming by associating with gaming IP and influencers, integrating with established titles, and creating original games. Gaming has a huge amount of potential for marketers, both as a consumer passion point and a media channel.

OUT: Third-party cookies. It’s been a long farewell tour, but the time has finally come to say goodbye. Whilst they’ve played a key role in helping advertisers understand and reach online audiences, they’ve also facilitated over-targeting and poor measurement practices that have ultimately diminished consumer trust and advertising effectiveness.

IN: Context. Targeting contextual signals such as time, weather, sentiment, location, and content environments enables better creative integration and is more effective than demographic targeting. Contextual targeting has been shown to drive improvements in ad recall, message relevance, brand positivity, and revenue outcomes. As privacy regulation and technical limitations set in, I’m excited to see the resurgence of contextual strategies.

Overall, it’s been a year of ups and downs in media, and although new nonsense will always continue to come and go, there’s a lot to be optimistic about and look forward to in 2024.