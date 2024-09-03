Gaming Analytics Platform Blitz Chooses Magnite As Preferred SSP

Blitz, an analytics platform offering real-time insights, stats, and improvement tools for gamers, has selected Magnite, the independent sell-side advertising company, as its preferred SSP. This builds on a successful partnership that has seen Blitz’s gross revenue grow triple-digit percent on Magnite’s DV+ SSP in the first half of 2024. Blitz is concentrating all programmatic deals through Magnite to offer advertisers easier access to the company’s omnichannel inventory including display and video.

Blitz offers a dedicated activity-tracking platform used by millions of engaged gamers worldwide, including in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, and Germany. It offers unparalleled performance insights and cutting-edge learning tools tailored to enhance the in-game experience for titles including Fortnite, League of Legends, and Valorant. Blitz serves a diverse audience and is the number one source of diverse-owned media per Jounce Media’s analysis of bid request volume.

“We are pleased to forge a deeper collaboration with Magnite as we continue improving our advertising monetisation strategy,” said Eddie Lee, VP of revenue operations at Blitz. “Magnite has been instrumental in helping us grow revenue while consistently delivering an excellent user experience to the millions of gamers who use the Blitz platform daily. The Magnite team provides valuable insights and recommendations and helps us source advertising demand from premium relevant brands, allowing us to focus more on developing our core products and servicing gamers”.

“Advertisers are constantly looking for avenues to reach leaned-in audiences and Blitz offers that through their unique inventory within immersive gaming environments,” said Ashley Wheeler, SVP of DV+ Platform at Magnite. “Blitz’s global reach encompasses an audience of engaged gamers across a multitude of age groups, ethnicities, household incomes, and other demographics. Advertisers looking to connect with a gaming audience find unparalleled opportunities through Blitz’s extensive and engaged user base”.

“We’re pleased to share the news of our growing partnership, presenting a timely opportunity to tap into the thriving gaming ecosystem in Australia and connecting advertisers with Blitz’s highly engaged, diverse community of gamers. Our collaboration aims to set a new standard for in-game advertising, prioritising user experience while providing significant value for advertisers, as we work together to unlock the full potential of this genre in Australia,” said Nikola Small, platforms lead DV+ at Magnite in Australia.