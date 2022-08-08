G Squared Names New Head Of Strategy & Head Of SEO & Content

Digital consultancy G Squared has appointed former Sydney Swans senior marketer, Billy McLean (right in lead image), as head of strategy and former Qantas marketer, Kate Duffield (left), as head of SEO and content in newly created roles.

McLean and Duffield join the Sydney-headquartered agency following a repositioning focussing on consulting services across SEO, paid media and web, with a separate team dedicated to delivery and implementation.

Founded in 2012 by George Photios and George Pappas, G Squared drives return on investment through bespoke integrated digital solutions backed by data and analytics. Its team of 60 works with clients including Nick Scali, Mitsubishi Electric, Mirvac and Sealy Posturepedic.

George Photios, director at G Squared, said: “We have seen strong growth in recent years and with the repositioning of the agency the time is right to bolster the team with key leaders in strategy and SEO. Billy and Kate are proven, experienced marketers, who have both agency and client-side experience and will bring a new level of expertise to G Squared’s clients.”

McLean will lead G Squared’s integrated strategy pillar and joins after more than five years at the Sydney Swans, where he was senior marketing manager. He has also worked at North Melbourne Football Club and sports and entertainment agency The Gemba Group. He will operate across all integrated accounts to ensure channel strategy for clients is aligned to their overarching digital strategy.

He said: “I have known the Georges for some time and hugely admire the agency they have built and the award winning work they create. I’m delighted to be joining the team to drive the strategic direction of our portfolio of clients.”

Duffield joins G Squared after almost four years as manager of digital content and SEO strategy at Qantas, leading the airline’s SEO strategy team to maximise search revenue. She has also worked at Resolution Media. At G Squared she will oversee the SEO and content team to secure results for clients across organic search, content strategy, production and publisher engagement.

She said: “I’m delighted to be joining an agency with such a strong reputation in the market for delivering real results for clients. There is already a deep level of search and content expertise here and I look forward to adding to that further.”