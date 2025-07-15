Fur Media Expands Veterinary Advertising Network & Reveals New Brand Partnerships

Fur Media, Australian pet-focused media channel, has announced the expansion of its veterinary advertising network, along with several key new advertiser partnerships.

Since launching last year, Fur Media has rapidly grown its digital out-of-home network to more than 200 high-traffic vet receptions, with new screens in South Australia and regional centres, complementing existing locations at vets in NSW, Victoria and Queensland. The media channel also has plans to roll-out its first-ever screens in Western Australia and Tasmania in the coming weeks, making Fur Media a nationwide offering.

The growth of the Fur Media network has been backed by several new advertising partnerships, including premium dog and cat food producer, Royal Canin, parasite treatment company, Bravecto, and major global brands Disney Plus and Kmart, with more brands to be announced soon.

The network’s considerable growth has helped Fur Media report record-high revenue growth, notching up a 1000 per cent increase in revenue over the last financial year.

Australia is a country that loves its pets, with animal enthusiasts helping to create a multi-billion dollar industry for pet food producers, veterinarians and online pet supply companies. In 2023, the Australian pet industry was estimated to be worth $3.7 billion, growing at an average rate of 4.8 per cent since 2018. As per, Animal Medicines Australia (2022) Pets in Australia: A national survey of pets and people.

More than two thirds of Australian households have at least one pet, giving the nation one of the highest pet ownership rates per capita in the world. Australians are also happy to spend big on their furry friends—annual pet expenditure reached $33.2 billion in 2022, with food making up over half of expenses, followed by veterinary services (14 per cent).

“There is no doubt that Australia has a strong appetite for pet media. We’ve witnessed the prolific rise of both our out-of-home network and our advertising partnerships over the past 12 months, with more businesses keen to leverage our unique advertising ‘pawprint’ than ever before,” said Nic Cann, Fur Media co-founder.

“Our new strategic collaborations with Royal Canin, Bravecto, Disney Plus and Kmart are part of our commitment to building meaningful connections with pet owners across the country and

continuing to expand our reach nationwide.”

Fur Media is an Australian pet-focused media platform, connecting pet businesses with brands. Its network includes an innovative range of “pee-proof” digital screens, designed to withstand paws and tails, and a unique, pet-friendly content delivery system.

The brainchild of media industry entrepreneurs Michael Ryan and Nic Cann, Fur Media was established to revolutionise pet media in Australia, New Zealand and globally.

Fur Media has already inked deals with Sydney-based start-up Mad Paws and pet brands, including Bondi Vet and Pet Chemist.