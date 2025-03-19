From ‘Wow’ To ‘Now’: The Power Of Generative AI For Marketers

Connection is the key to marketing. In the age of generative AI (GAI), this essential truth–which centres the human element–does not change. Knowing how to leverage GAI when it feels like everyone around you already does is essential for marketers to stay ahead of the game. Fear not–Microsoft Advertising’s in-depth guide for marketers shows how to develop meaningful connections with customers through the power of GAI..

After nearly two years of hype and endless conversation, it’s clear that generative AI (GAI) is more than just the latest tech trend—it’s a game-changer and it’s here to stay.

GAI is reshaping people’s relationship with technology, creating new opportunities and redefining what’s possible for how brands and people connect.

“2023 was about ‘wow.’ 2024 is about ‘how.’ And 2025 will be ‘now.’ The shift to AI-first marketing requires agencies and brands to rethink workflows, partnerships and strategies.” Sir Martin Sorrell, executive chairman, S4 Capital, at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show said.

Conversational AI has been refined and supports hyper-personalisation for marketers. The days of simple queries or diminishing signals are being left behind. Richer conversations and historical context now augment the ability to leverage behavioral insights, purchase patterns, and product preferences to support hyper-personalisation at scale. This streamlines the customer journey by providing highly relevant, context-aware responses, reducing the need for multiple searches and extensive website navigation. According to Statista, 90M people will rely on GAI search as their primary tool by 2027.

By giving marketers the power to understand their audiences deeper, anticipate their needs and deliver personalised experiences that resonate, GAI is a worthwhile skill to foster. Plus, it can help them accomplish tasks more efficiently, improving their return on time spent. Research from the American Marketing Association shows 85 per cent of marketers using GAI report improved productivity, with common usage in areas like content creation, writing and visual storytelling/ image generation.

GAI is already being successfully leveraged. Ad platforms are embedding GAI-powered tools, helping with everything from generating ad copy and writing product descriptions, to generating eye-catching images and providing insights to optimise campaigns in minutes instead of months. The ‘Now’ of GAI is here.

“At OMD, we’re leveraging GAI at multiple levels, from everyday practical applications that increase efficiency to cutting-edge marketing strategies that enhance effectiveness. OMD was an early mover toward AI-powered advertising products, conducting workshops to ensure a clear plan for implementation that would optimise outcomes for our clients,” said Fabio Goncalves, head of paid search, OMD USA.

Practical Steps for Advertisers Today

Establish GAI principles that align with your company values

Clear principles help ensure the technology you adopt supports your brand’s mission and ethical standards. This alignment fosters trust with your audience, promotes responsible AI use, and reinforces your commitment to integrity and excellence. For example, take a look at Microsoft’s principles and approach.

Quality and authenticity are non-negotiable

Chatbots and agents prioritise substance over style, and readers do, too. If a brand’s products, reviews, and site content aren’t genuinely helpful, they may not surface in GAI-driven recommendations or connect with people.

“While AI can simulate a lot, true authenticity will always shine through,” S. W. Miliano, managing director and co-founder of The Stone Register said.

Upload more assets to enhance the user experience

GAI’s ability to tailor messaging helps campaigns feel relevant and authentic. Support that with a variety of messaging and visual options. As GAI platforms work to optimise the ads experience for exact user intent, the larger the pool of assets (images, copy, etc.) the AI has to draw from, the better it can deliver the perfect ad to the user in their context.

It’s like giving the AI all the ingredients it needs to create the perfect dish for each person. For example, use Copilot in Microsoft Advertising Platform to quickly get asset recommendations tailored to your audience and help you save time improving asset variety, so you can test different tones, styles, and formats with ease.

Use prompting best practices

When creating visuals, follow prompting best practices by including instructions for clear action, image type, subject, context, details and lighting when developing imagery.

Optimise campaigns for omnichannel

Solutions like Microsoft Advertising’s Performance Max have the flexibility and ability to better adjust to the granular and dynamic context of omnichannel conversations. For example, Microsoft Advertising’s data shows that Performance Max campaigns increase ad impressions in Copilot, and these ads also perform with better CTR and conversion rates when compared to traditional search.

Prompting Cheat Sheet

GAI’s ability to create compelling ad copy, engaging visuals, and dynamic content is undeniable. However, beneath the surface, mastering the art of prompting empowers marketers to fully harness the potential of GAI.

Prompts are how people communicate with GAI-powered tools. A well-structured and complete prompt shapes a successful output. Crafting precise, imaginative prompts allows you to tap into GAI’s full potential, making your campaigns more creative, efficient, and impactful.

Prompting is about context and clarity. Don’t think of it as a new language; it’s a structured way to interact with GAI in which the details you provide dictate the results in a language that’s comfortable for you. Even marketers without technical skills can see the value of prompting by embracing key elements of a strong prompt.

Assigning a ‘role’ to the GAI helps it generate responses that align with the desired perspective. This could be asking it to think like a person in a specific role, such as a copywriter, or bring dedicated expertise to the table, such as search engine marketing.

For example, “Act as a professional marketer crafting an ad campaign for eco-friendly cleaning products”.

There are other elements to consider, too–audience, context, tone, task goals, inclusivity and source material. There are examples and tips in the guide.

Unleashing creative ideation

With the right tools, marketers can explore new ideas and test different approaches with ease. Features like “Try a different tone” in Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform let you fine-tune messages instantly, so they resonate with your audience.

Imagine crafting ad copy that speaks directly to eco-conscious millennials in one campaign, then shifting to bold, playful messaging for Gen Z in another.

From a creative perspective, GAI also helps develop strategic planning and campaign ideation. It’s like having a creative partner who’s always ready to brainstorm, refine ideas, or give instant feedback. Collaboration opens the door to quicker decision-making and more innovative campaigns, whether you’re working on a single ad or a full-scale strategy.

“At DEPT, we believe the ultimate promise of AI is about forging new possibilities, from generating imagery to inspiring new marketing campaign ideas to delivering on the dream of hyper-personalisation.

“We’ve found our teams are most eager to adopt AI solutions when they enhance rather than replace their work, give them more time for strategic thinking by performing tactical tasks, and drive real results like new customer acquisition and increased conversion,” Bridget Fahrland AI Consultant, DEPT said.

So run, don’t walk. Check out the guide here more about these insights and hands-on actions you can implement today.

The guide includes an Appendix with a reference set of definitions to help marketers navigate the new terminology that can sometimes be confusing.