From Olympic Gold To Courtroom Drama, These Handpicked Sessions Are Your Backstage Pass To The Best Of Cairns Crocodiles 2025

From global leaders to creative powerhouses, the lineup for Cairns Crocodiles, Presented by Pinterest, is packed with diverse voices.

Whether it’s exploring how music shapes brand influence or unpacking the role of creativity in sustainability, our 2025 speakers are fired up and ready to share their stories, insights and strategies.

While there’s a wealth of knowledge awaiting you in Cairns, have you taken the time to plan your schedule? I urge you to pause your day job, take a beat and soak it all in. Events, speakers and opportunities like this need to be fully embraced, and you must make the most of your time here.

Push yourself to attend sessions you wouldn’t normally choose and think outside your usual scope. What unexpected people or themes could spark your next big idea? It’s also essential to support your peers by catching them in action on stage. Their work deserves the spotlight, and their stories just might shift your own perspective.

As content director of Cairns Crocodiles, I’ve curated a shortlist of standout sessions that promise to challenge, inspire and entertain. Dive in!

Here are my top 10 picks for this year!

How Music Drives Brand Influence (Rajeev Raja, Founder and Soundsmith, BrandMusiq)

Rajeev is coming from Mumbai, works on some epic work for Mastercard and is bringing a flute! (Side note, he’s also here with ex CEO of BBH & Publicis Worldwide, India, Subhash Kamath who is worth grabbing for a fascinating chat if you spy him!)

Moving the Needle: Revolutionising the Game with Chris Nay (Chris Nay, Chief Executive Officer, Wheelchair Rugby Australia & Aimee Edwards, Journalist B&T, Author).

So many parallels for leaders in this session around challenging the way things have always been done, and when you do, what happens. B&T is also super lucky to have an incredibly passionate and knowledgeable sports buff Aimee conducting the fireside chat with Chris.

A Media Leader With Purpose: From Target to Trailblazer (Antoinette Lattouf, Australian Broadcaster, Columnist, Author and Human Rights Advocate)

We have the event exclusive with Antoinette and what a win that is.

Leading with Vision – A Fireside Chat with Katie Page and Lou Barrett (Katie Page, CEO, Harvey Norman & Lou Barrett, Managing Director Client Partnerships, News Corp Australia)

Have you ever seen Katie Page speak at an industry event?! I didn’t think so.

How Do We Rise Without Compromise? (Michael Ray, Solo Dad, Author, Advocate for Equality and Change, Kate Westgate, Head of Marketing, Homecare, Unilever (Unstereotype Alliance Australia Champion), Jasmin Bedir, CEO, Innocean Australia, Phoebe Sloane, Founder Auntie, The Aunties, Senior Copywriter, Clemenger BBDO.

Four pitches, four solid and applicable ways we can all do better. I can’t wait to look around the room and see who is truly leaning in by attending this unmissable session.

The Short Film Wowing Sundance: Meet the Creators Redefining Cinema (Josie Baynes, Partner, Executive Producer, Wildebeest Films, Annelise Hickey, Director, Filmmaker, Wildebeest Films, Tessa Mansfield-Hung, Freelance Creative Producer, Adam Ferrier, Co-Founder, Thinkerbell).

Pure creativity in a bottle. Smart and creative women kicking ass. So much inspiration on many levels … least of all balancing artistic vision with commercial objectives is surely something we all grapple with in some way.

The Truth on Trial: Media, Power, and the Fight for Reputation (Sue Chrysanthou SC & Maz Farrelly, Ex TV Producer Now Keynote Speaker)

Sue is Australia’s leading defamation barrister, a powerhouse mum of four and is a rarity on the speaker circuit! This session will be followed by a fireside chat hosted by Maz Farrelly. What a combo!!

Being In The Right Place At The Right Time Is Not A Happy Accident (Greg Attwells, Director, 36 Months)

36 Months should make the industry, society, Australia and the world feel proud! But do we stop enough to unpack the anatomy of change and how relentless are we when in pursuit of the greater good? (be that for clients, personally or the world). No doubt there’ll be some great insights here.

WTF is The Limitless Equation? (Chloe Hooper, Founder, Bare Feat)

Chloe is a legend, a warrior and a queen … and can teach us all A LOT. Her vulnerability, openness and relentless way of thinking about others (not to mention her power and influence on so many leaders) is a superpower we all need to soak up.

Advertising for the Planet: How Creativity Can Lead the Charge for Sustainability (Surangel S. Whipps, Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, Laura Clarke, Co-Founder, Palau Pledge & Co-Executive Producer/ Head of Impact Deep Rising Movie and Impact, Barbara Humphries, Co-Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 ANZ, David Hovenden, CEO and Co-Founder, The Misfits Media Company).

Yes, we do have world leaders at Cairns Crocodiles! Do not miss the President of the Republic of Palau, matched with world leaders in creativity, Barb and Laura – and Dave, who knows a lot about Palau having not long got back from there!

Sneaking in a number 11, on day three in Hemingway’s, of course you should also come and see me interview Mutinex’s co-founder Henry Innis. Why? Because we’ll hear first-hand about his journey, from breakthroughs to mistakes and the lessons learned.

Keynotes: A reminder that the Cairns Conference Centre will host a full day of incredible keynotes on Tuesday (Day One), Wednesday (Day Two) morning and Thursday (Day Three) afternoon.

Breakouts: When keynotes aren’t on, the keynote room splits into the Reef and Rainforest breakouts (Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning).

Hemingway’s Brewery: Just a five-minute walk from the Cairns Convention Centre, content kicks off each afternoon straight after lunch.