Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany Warns Senate Of “Dangerous Outcome” Of Smart TV Prominence Reforms

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany Warns Senate Of “Dangerous Outcome” Of Smart TV Prominence Reforms
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany has warned the senate that moves to give FTA networks prominence on BVOD apps and smart TV’s would lead to a “dangerous outcome” for consumers.

Speaking in front of the Senate’s Environment and Communications Legislation Committee on Friday, Delany said “Australian consumers just want to get to content they love. When you start legislating to alter search results, you will get a distorted outcome, especially as devices get to know you and your preferences. It is a dangerous ­outcome”.

“There is a murkiness now. We support the legislative attempt of anti-siphoning in ensuring Australians can see events of national and cultural significance for free. But two of the FTA networks are now pay TV companies,”he said.

Delany went on to warn that, despite getting FTA priority when it came to sporting rights, none of the FTA have any obligation to put them on free channels.

“In the case of Nine or Ten, when they acquire the rights there is no obligation for them to put on free channels. It is a very dangerous situation. It distorts the market and will have a very big effect on grassroots and sports.

“The privilege that FTA already has in being first to the table to acquire all the rights on the list is extensive, with the number of events on there currently.

Delany stressed the importance of moving with the times and considering newer forms of media.

“There is a tentative effort not to move where the world has moved to. We are operating as if everyone is watching TV through an aerial. We can’t ignore YouTube and TikTok. Younger viewers are not just about streaming and broadcast TV.

“Given over 90 per cent of the country can access NBN, you can afford it if you bundle up digital rights. You are giving FTA more power.”

Delany followed speakers from ABC, SBS, Seven, Nine, and Network 10 who were arguing that anti-siphoning laws should be strengthened to protect local content makers.

It was a big week for Foxtel, who launched its new entertainment platform Hubbl last week. 

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Foxtel patrick delany

Latest News

Champion Celebrates The Hoodie In Latest Campaign Via PUSH
  • Campaigns

Champion Celebrates The Hoodie In Latest Campaign Via PUSH

Champion, the iconic lifestyle brand born from sport, today announced the launch of ‘Through It All’, an integrated marketing campaign across Australia and New Zealand. The campaign honours the brand’s legacy as the inventor of the hoodie and celebrates the garment’s enduring cultural significance, far beyond its athletic roots. “Champion didn’t just invent the hoodie, […]

Network 10 Pays Tribute To “Adored” Presenter Jesse Baird
  • Media

Network 10 Pays Tribute To “Adored” Presenter Jesse Baird

Staff at Network 10 have paid tribute to “adored” presenter and producer Jesse Baird, who is alleged to have been murdered by his ex-boyfriend in Sydney last week. Baird joined Network 10 as a presenter and producer on Totally Wild in 2017. He later went on to host Gamify, before moving into morning TV as […]

Asembl Luanches Golden Gaytimes Inspired Biscuits In Partnership With Griffin’s Marvels
  • Campaigns

Asembl Luanches Golden Gaytimes Inspired Biscuits In Partnership With Griffin’s Marvels

Brand extension agency Asembl has whipped up a wonder in every bite with the partnering of Streets’ Golden Gaytime and Griffin’s Marvels for the first ever Golden Gaytime Inspired Biscuits. Available now from Coles stores nationally and online, the Griffin’s Marvels Golden Gaytime Inspired Biscuits are a wonder in every bite – irresistible Golden Gaytime […]

Hello Social’s FISHER Rework Of ‘JAMMING’ Sends “Bob Marley: One Love” To Number One
  • Campaigns

Hello Social’s FISHER Rework Of ‘JAMMING’ Sends “Bob Marley: One Love” To Number One

To celebrate the launch of BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE, Grammy-nominated Australian music producer FISHER has put his spin on Bob Marley’s legendary track ‘JAMMING’. The global collaboration was spun up by Australia-integrated agency Hello Social and has already amassed over 5M plays.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by FISHER (@followthefishtv) […]

UM Drives Off With Media Account For Global Automotive Manufacturer, Chery
  • Advertising

UM Drives Off With Media Account For Global Automotive Manufacturer, Chery

Following a highly contested pitch, media agency UM announces its appointment as media agency of record for global car manufacturer Chery.UM’s remit includes all media strategy, planning and buying in Australia, supporting Chery’s launch of all new vehicle releases in 2024, as the brand establishes its market presence.

HiBob Research: 61% Of Women Would Consider Leaving Their Job Over Wage Gap
  • Marketing

HiBob Research: 61% Of Women Would Consider Leaving Their Job Over Wage Gap

Over half (61 per cent) of Australian women would consider leaving their job if they find out that their organisation has a gender pay gap — regardless of how big the gap is — according to new research by HR tech unicorn HiBob. Surprisingly, 36 per cent of men also express a willingness to leave, […]