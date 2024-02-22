“Scandalous Gatekeepers” – SBS And ABC Say Big Tech “Threatened” Them With App Removal Unless They Paid Eyewatering Placement Fees

“Scandalous Gatekeepers” – SBS And ABC Say Big Tech “Threatened” Them With App Removal Unless They Paid Eyewatering Placement Fees
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



If anyone is a fan of drama then we recommend you head over to the Parliament of Australia website where a heated battle is ensuing between FTA television and streaming platforms. 

FTA television networks including ABC, SBS, Seven, Nine, and Network 10 are appearing before the Environment and Communications Legislation Committee today, to argue that anti-siphoning laws should be strengthened to protect local content makers. 

FTA networks SBS and ABC both say that big tech platforms (which we can assume to be Samsung and Amazon) “threatened” them with huge fees or removal from the app. 

“In June 2018, the manufacturer of the best-selling connected TV in Australia wrote to SBS and advised that unless we agreed to a 15 per cent revenue share arrangement and a placement fee, SBS would be removed from the ‘app launcher’ on the TV homepage for that brand,” said James Taylor, managing director at SBS. 

“In August 2023 we received notification from another platform operator that unless SBS agreed to pay them 30 per cent of the revenue we derived from being on their platform, they would exclude us entirely,” Taylor went on. 

The second company had a market capitalisation of over USD$1.7 trillion he said, meaning we can assume this company to be Amazon. 

Taylor then went on to say that it was “scandalous” that the large tech companies could get in the way of Aussies getting local content. 

“It is frankly scandalous that these massive global tech firms can unilaterally insert themselves as gatekeepers between Australians and their free Australian content, trusted news and information – services that have been intentionally developed and underpinned by decades of public policy”. 

ABC’s managing director David Anderson concurred that they too had received requests for large payments. 

“On principle, we haven’t paid,” he said. 

Talking about the importance of app prominence, Anderson said “If they can’t see us then aren’t there”. 

“We want Australians to enjoy Australian content”.

B&T has contacted Amazon and Samsung for comments.




Please login with linkedin to comment

SBS Streaming TV

Latest News

NRL Charges Into America With Massive Steeden In The Heart Of Times Square
  • Campaigns

NRL Charges Into America With Massive Steeden In The Heart Of Times Square

The NRL has officially landed in the United States, with all four teams firmly on American soil and an iconic OOH installation unveiled in New York’s Times Square this morning. The installation uses LED screens to project a giant Steeden football spinning on its axis in the heart of Times Square. Behind the ball, a […]

Cannes In Cairns Welcome & Closing Parties, Side Events Revealed!
  • B&T Exclusive

Cannes In Cairns Welcome & Closing Parties, Side Events Revealed!

From reef excursions to VIP marketer dinners and big brand activations such as Samsung Haus, the eagerly anticipated Cannes in Cairns Extras have been revealed. Secure your Cannes in Cairns tickets now! Attendees at this year’s Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, are in for a treat as the extras are back — bigger and […]

Livewire & Wildfire Sign Exclusive Global Partnership
  • Media

Livewire & Wildfire Sign Exclusive Global Partnership

Livewire, the global gaming marketing and gametech company, has signed an exclusive deal with Discord marketing specialist Wildfire to sell its inventory on the community-driven communications platform. The partnership with Wildfire, signed in early February, enables Livewire to reach Discord’s communities of superfans and target gamers where they choose to meet and engage. The deal […]

TEAM LEWIS Sets New Record For Community Campaigns Supported In A Year
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Sets New Record For Community Campaigns Supported In A Year

TEAM LEWIS has achieved a new milestone in philanthropic funding. It has now supported over 1,500 community causes around the world. In the past three years, the initiative has channelled millions of pounds in cash, donated time and resources. Every year, the unique scheme incentivises colleagues to donate £1,000 of company cash to a community […]

Thinkerbell Asks Travis Kelce If He Feels Like A Tooheys Or Two
  • Campaigns

Thinkerbell Asks Travis Kelce If He Feels Like A Tooheys Or Two

NFL legend Travis Kelce has touched down in Sydney and has been welcomed to the team at Tooheys with a cheeky message via Thinkerbell. The NFL player made global headlines this month as part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Many Aussies’ social feeds have since filled up […]

Image lead story Domain CMO Rebecca Darley: Tealium’s CDP Allowed Us To Personalise At Scale
  • Partner Content
  • Technology

Domain CMO Rebecca Darley: Tealium’s CDP Allowed Us To Personalise At Scale

Domain’s chief marketing officer (CMO), Rebecca Darley, said that without Tealium’s customer data platform (CDP), her business would not have been able to achieve the personalised marketing success that has made it one of the leaders in data-driven marketing in Australia. Speaking at an exclusive breakfast event hosted by B&T at Sydney’s swish harbourside restaurant, […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Slew Of New Hires & Promotions At DDB
  • Advertising

Slew Of New Hires & Promotions At DDB

DDB Group Melbourne has today announced exciting changes to its creative team with the promotion of Becky Morriss to creative director and new hire Sarah Tonner as creative services & traffic manager. Lead Image: Becky Morriss & Sarah Tonner Recently celebrating her 11 years with DDB, Becky began her career as a designer, evolving into […]

Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere
  • Campaigns

Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere

Man of Many in partnership with NBC Universal, stages an atmosphere of elegance for Sydney premiere of ‘Argylle’ film. Independent lifestyle publication digital publication, Man of Many, has shown its innovative approach to event management in the premiere of ‘Argylle’ at Hoyts Cinema in Sydney’s entertainment quatre. Over 400 guests were included in the films […]

Kargo Powers Cross-Channel Performance For APAC Advertisers With CORE
  • Advertising

Kargo Powers Cross-Channel Performance For APAC Advertisers With CORE

Kargo, a leading provider of full-funnel advertising solutions across mobile, desktop, and TV screens, is excited to announce the launch of CORE (Create Once, Run Everywhere) in APAC. CORE is built on creative science and empowers advertisers to easily use their creative assets across screens for seamless campaign performance at scale. A combination of creativity […]