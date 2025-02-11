AdvertisingNewsletter

Foxcatcher Pinches GumGum’s Karan Kent To Head APAC Sales

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
L-R: Karan Kent; Marcus Betschel.

Foxcatcher has appointed Karan Kent as the new APAC head of sales. Kent will report to Foxcatcher managing director Marcus Betschel.

Karan previously worked at GumGum, where he was head of sales APAC.

Kent will spearhead sales strategy across the APAC region, focusing on building new and strengthening existing client relationships.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Karan to the Foxcatcher family. His deep understanding of the sales landscape and his innovative mindset make him the perfect leader to take our APAC sales strategy to the next level. As we continue to grow and deliver cutting-edge solutions, Karan’s appointment ensures we remain a step ahead in creating value for our clients,” Betschel said.

“I’m excited to join a company that’s achieving remarkable growth and pushing boundaries with its data-driven solutions. Foxcatcher’s vision for the future of programmatic resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to working with Marcus and the team to deliver value to our clients,” Kent added.

The appointment is effective 10 February 2025.

