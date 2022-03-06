Fox Sports: 66% Of Aussies Tuning In To Women’s Sport

Fox Sports: 66% Of Aussies Tuning In To Women’s Sport
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Fox Sports today released new research revealing the popularity of women’s sport has risen with two thirds (66 per cent) of Aussie’s having tuned in to watch women’s sport on TV.

Of those who noted a change in viewership, seven in 10 (69 per cent) have increased their consumption of women’s sports since pre-pandemic showcasing Aussies heightened commitment.

Ahead of International Women’s Day 2022, the research shows amongst Aussies who admit their opinion of women’s sports had changed, the overwhelming majority (90 per cent) say it was in a positive way. The study found 72 per-cent of males are tuning in to women’s sport and across AFLW, NRLW and WBBL, two-thirds of those watching are men.

Codes available on Fox Sports including Cricket, Australian Rules Football and Netball were among the most popular accounting for 41 per-cent combined. Cementing Australia’s appetite for Cricket, the 2020 Women’s Cricket World Cup in Australia was the highest rating in Fox Sports history with the final between Australia and India the #1 rating Women’s sports moment ever with an audience of over 450,000.

The Women’s Big Bash League also continues to go from strength to strength, with the 2020 final between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder, the number one WBBL game ever with over 130,000 watching on Foxtel and Kayo. AFLW is also rising, with audiences in 2021 growing by 19 per cent on 2019, with almost 130,000 watching Brisbane’s Grand Final victory over Adelaide, up 65 per cent on the 2019 Grand Final. This year sees the Suncorp Super Netball season exclusively live and ad-break free on Foxtel and Kayo, in addition to NRLW and AFLW with every game being broadcast across the two platforms.

The growth of media coverage around female sporting events and stars has become a leading driver of success with over half (56 per cent) of Aussies saying this resulted in a spike in viewing while nearly one in two (49 per cent) say it increased due to dedicated broadcast coverage. Fox Sports is the largest broadcaster for women’s sports nationally delivering 15 different women’s sports across 24 competitions to its more than 2.4 million sports subscribers.

Foxtel Group Chief Content and Commercial Officer, Amanda Laing, said: “With more than 2.4 million sports subscribers across our brands, the Foxtel Group is passionate about giving Australia’s biggest women’s sports and the stellar athletes that front them a platform for growth. There is no doubt 2022 is going to be a year of radical transformation in popularity and participation.

As women’s sport across different codes goes from strength to strength, it’s clear that Australians have a huge appetite for watching great sport regardless of whether it is being played by men or women. With greater exposure comes more fans, more sponsorship, and more attendance for the sports which we partner with, ultimately strengthening a sport by providing stronger revenue. The Foxtel Group is proud to be working to help deliver these benefits to women’s sport in Australia, broadcasting more than 4,700 hours of women’s sport across 15 different codes and 24 competitions, and this is just the beginning with more investment to come.”

With viewership on the rise, Aussies are being inspired by female sports stars to hit the field or the court. Two in five (40 per cent) who watch women’s sport admitting they have either been

Every game of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will be available to watch through a dedicated 24/7 channel on Foxtel, giving fans access live and ad-break free, until April 3. This followed an announcement by Kayo that every game of the World Cup will be made available via Kayo Freebies.

This new research from Fox Sports coincides with Foxtel Group’s launch of Game Changer, a new annual report detailing progress in producing, televising, and building audiences for women’s and underrepresented sports in Australia, which will be released this week.

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Fox Sports women's sport

Latest News

Nine’s Mike Sneesby & News’ Michael Miller: Two Can Play At This Game
  • Media

Nine’s Mike Sneesby & News’ Michael Miller: Two Can Play At This Game

Do you often lie awake at night wondering about life, if you’d remembered to put the bins out or, all the more ‘big picture’, the future direction of media in Australia? Well, if the answer’s “yes” to the future direction of media in Australia (not the bins) then you need to get your inquisitive brain […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Toni Lodge & Ryan Jon’s Joyful Podcast Hits 5 Million Downloads Within 5 Months
  • Media

Toni Lodge & Ryan Jon’s Joyful Podcast Hits 5 Million Downloads Within 5 Months

Toni & Ryan, the hit Aussie podcast winning over audiences worldwide, smashed a major milestone on Friday: five million downloads in five months. It feels like only yesterday they were eating 700 nuggets to celebrate their pateron subscribers! The podcast, which Toni Lodge and Ryan Jon only launched in August last year, enjoyed its biggest […]

Wil Anderson’s “2 Guys 1 Cup” Footy Podcast Joins LiSTNR Platform
  • Media

Wil Anderson’s “2 Guys 1 Cup” Footy Podcast Joins LiSTNR Platform

Listnr has today announced comedian and broadcaster, Wil Anderson and actor and writer, Charlie Clausen’s comedy podcast 2 Guys 1 Cup is now available exclusively on LiSTNR’s platform. 2 Guys 1 Cup – now in its sixth year – is a comedy show that discusses the week’s AFL news and has earned its spot as the […]

WPP Ceases All Operations In Russia
  • Media

WPP Ceases All Operations In Russia

WPP announces immediate cessation of Russian operations and immediately bans Beluga caviar from boardroom lunch menu.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine