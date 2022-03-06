Fox Sports: 66% Of Aussies Tuning In To Women’s Sport
Fox Sports today released new research revealing the popularity of women’s sport has risen with two thirds (66 per cent) of Aussie’s having tuned in to watch women’s sport on TV.
Of those who noted a change in viewership, seven in 10 (69 per cent) have increased their consumption of women’s sports since pre-pandemic showcasing Aussies heightened commitment.
Ahead of International Women’s Day 2022, the research shows amongst Aussies who admit their opinion of women’s sports had changed, the overwhelming majority (90 per cent) say it was in a positive way. The study found 72 per-cent of males are tuning in to women’s sport and across AFLW, NRLW and WBBL, two-thirds of those watching are men.
Codes available on Fox Sports including Cricket, Australian Rules Football and Netball were among the most popular accounting for 41 per-cent combined. Cementing Australia’s appetite for Cricket, the 2020 Women’s Cricket World Cup in Australia was the highest rating in Fox Sports history with the final between Australia and India the #1 rating Women’s sports moment ever with an audience of over 450,000.
The Women’s Big Bash League also continues to go from strength to strength, with the 2020 final between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder, the number one WBBL game ever with over 130,000 watching on Foxtel and Kayo. AFLW is also rising, with audiences in 2021 growing by 19 per cent on 2019, with almost 130,000 watching Brisbane’s Grand Final victory over Adelaide, up 65 per cent on the 2019 Grand Final. This year sees the Suncorp Super Netball season exclusively live and ad-break free on Foxtel and Kayo, in addition to NRLW and AFLW with every game being broadcast across the two platforms.
The growth of media coverage around female sporting events and stars has become a leading driver of success with over half (56 per cent) of Aussies saying this resulted in a spike in viewing while nearly one in two (49 per cent) say it increased due to dedicated broadcast coverage. Fox Sports is the largest broadcaster for women’s sports nationally delivering 15 different women’s sports across 24 competitions to its more than 2.4 million sports subscribers.
Foxtel Group Chief Content and Commercial Officer, Amanda Laing, said: “With more than 2.4 million sports subscribers across our brands, the Foxtel Group is passionate about giving Australia’s biggest women’s sports and the stellar athletes that front them a platform for growth. There is no doubt 2022 is going to be a year of radical transformation in popularity and participation.
As women’s sport across different codes goes from strength to strength, it’s clear that Australians have a huge appetite for watching great sport regardless of whether it is being played by men or women. With greater exposure comes more fans, more sponsorship, and more attendance for the sports which we partner with, ultimately strengthening a sport by providing stronger revenue. The Foxtel Group is proud to be working to help deliver these benefits to women’s sport in Australia, broadcasting more than 4,700 hours of women’s sport across 15 different codes and 24 competitions, and this is just the beginning with more investment to come.”
With viewership on the rise, Aussies are being inspired by female sports stars to hit the field or the court. Two in five (40 per cent) who watch women’s sport admitting they have either been
Every game of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will be available to watch through a dedicated 24/7 channel on Foxtel, giving fans access live and ad-break free, until April 3. This followed an announcement by Kayo that every game of the World Cup will be made available via Kayo Freebies.
This new research from Fox Sports coincides with Foxtel Group’s launch of Game Changer, a new annual report detailing progress in producing, televising, and building audiences for women’s and underrepresented sports in Australia, which will be released this week.
Please login with linkedin to commentFox Sports women's sport
Latest News
Nine’s Mike Sneesby & News’ Michael Miller: Two Can Play At This Game
Do you often lie awake at night wondering about life, if you’d remembered to put the bins out or, all the more ‘big picture’, the future direction of media in Australia? Well, if the answer’s “yes” to the future direction of media in Australia (not the bins) then you need to get your inquisitive brain […]
“Tasteless Hijacking!” Pete Evans Shamelessly Ties Shane Warne’s Death To His Tired Anti-Vaxx Tune
Warnie - you'll be undoubtedly missed by all, you true legend. Pete Evans - you won't be missed at all.
Report: Aussie Journos “Optimistic” About Industry’s Future
Study finds Aussie journalists are "optimistic" about the future. Still jumping to PR for the cash, however.
ARN Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Special Guests & Programs
ARN announces International Women's Day line-up. Thankfully won't be playing more Collette or Melissa Tkautz.
Toni Lodge & Ryan Jon’s Joyful Podcast Hits 5 Million Downloads Within 5 Months
Toni & Ryan, the hit Aussie podcast winning over audiences worldwide, smashed a major milestone on Friday: five million downloads in five months. It feels like only yesterday they were eating 700 nuggets to celebrate their pateron subscribers! The podcast, which Toni Lodge and Ryan Jon only launched in August last year, enjoyed its biggest […]
Sefiani Unveils Raft Of Progressive New Leave & Workplace Policies
Sefiani unveils a raft of new leave & workplace policies. Stops short of declaring Warnie's birthday a public holiday.
Lord Of The Fries Appoints Communicado As Its Integrated Agency
B&T's bulging muffin tops are testament to the effectiveness of Lord Of The Fries' social media strategy.
Wil Anderson’s “2 Guys 1 Cup” Footy Podcast Joins LiSTNR Platform
Listnr has today announced comedian and broadcaster, Wil Anderson and actor and writer, Charlie Clausen’s comedy podcast 2 Guys 1 Cup is now available exclusively on LiSTNR’s platform. 2 Guys 1 Cup – now in its sixth year – is a comedy show that discusses the week’s AFL news and has earned its spot as the […]
Revealed: Do Cats Or Dogs Sell More Stuff In Ads?
The age old question answered - do cats or dogs make more effective advertisers? And it's all bad news for hedgehogs.
Sunday TV Wrap: Dancing With The Stars Cha Chas To 596,000 Eyeballs
The world may be going to hell in a handbasket but at least we can console ourselves with Dancing with the Stars.
“Misinformation Ecosystem”: Federal Government Wins Award For Phoney Climate Change Ad
If there's an award you DON'T want to win, it has to be this one. The Nicole Kidman Award for Bad Botox being another.
Spikes Asia Grand Prix & Special Awards Winners Announced
Did you enter the Spikes Asia Awards this year? Well, this needs a drum roll & a teary speech thanking someone's mother.
Turia Pitt Radiates Beauty On The Cover Of Gritty Pretty’s 30th Issue
There's brave, there's incredibly brave, and then there's Turia Pitt.
Zenith Report: OTC Healthcare Brands Ad Spend To Significantly Increase Over Coming Years
On the upside, report finds healthcare ad spends to increase. On the down, we're all getting sicker & addicted to pills.
Boomtown Serves Up Impressive Sales, Category Growth & A New Pasta Occasion For San Remo In Regional Australia
If COVID's done anything it's made the regions cool again, tracksuits acceptable & avoiding exotic animals in the diet.
Eleanor Pendleton On Gritty Pretty’s 30th Issue & Winning Over Advertisers
It's positively raining Gritty Pretty stories today on B&T. Well, okay, two. Anyways, you've probably had enough rain.
McDonald’s Embeds Burgers & Nuggets Into Classic French Impressionist Paintings
Are you an art luvvie prone to stare down your nose at the culturally vacuous? Get set to tut-tut at these Macca's ads.
BlokeVote Survey Finds Coopers Pale Ale Is Australia’s Favourite Tap Beer
There are six words that make being a B&T journalist all worthwhile and they are, "There's a tab behind the bar."
AFL Launches 2022 Premiership Season With Updated Brand Campaign
Who's been pining for the start of the 2022 footy season? And not merely because the cricket season was a bit shit.
Are Media Acquires Ecommerce Business Hard To Find
Are Media make ecommerce move. Good news for Are Media, arguably bad news for shopaholics with maxed out credit cards.
WPP Ceases All Operations In Russia
WPP announces immediate cessation of Russian operations and immediately bans Beluga caviar from boardroom lunch menu.
NRL Unveils Season Opening Campaign “UNREAL” Via Indie Agency Emotive
The NRL kicks off this Thursday and it's looking like a LONG year for any Cowboys or Tigers supporters in the office.
Australia Revealed In Top 10 Countries For Creative Industry Salaries
Australia ranked eighth in the world for creative salaries. And in even better news, we beat the Kiwis, too.
Russian Agencies Banned From This Year’s Cannes Lions
Russian agencies banned from this year's Cannes Lions. On the upside, your chances just increased 10 per cent.
iSelect Ramps Up The Gags With Stunt Man Spot Via Indie Agency Fenton Stephens
On the upside, this ad plays for laughs. On the downside, we have no idea what it's actually trying to advertise.
“Peak Cringe”: Mark Zuckerberg’s Sister Goes Full Dag In Crypto Twitter Video
Randi proves she's the 'black sheep' of the Zuckerberg family with odd crypto ad, beating out brother Mark to the title.
Tinder Australia Launches The “Big Rainbow Project” To Connect With The Regional LGBTQIA+ Community
In a larger-than-life show of support for the regional LGBTQIA+ community, Tinder has unveiled its latest Australian initiative, the Big Rainbow Project. The Big Rainbow, a new “Big” landmark, has been erected at a temporary home at Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal, before it travels to its new regional location, in the hope of bringing awareness […]
ABC’S Q&A Gets Even More Political With Host Stan Grant Punting A Putin Supporter From The Audience!
Stan Grant confirms there's no effing about on his watch as Putin-posturing audience member cops marching orders.
Thursday TV Wrap: Celebrity Gogglebox Wins Entertainment Proving The Power Of Good Clean Fun With 571,000 Viewers
10 staff up the Harlequin in Pyrmont this afternoon after network nabs itself a win with Celebrity Gogglebox.
American Express Launches Uplifting “Express Yourself” Campaign For Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras
B&T's sure the old gold Amex will be getting a stiff workout at Saturday's post-parade Mardi Gras party.