Fox Sports: 66% Of Aussies Tuning In To Women’s Sport

The growth of media coverage around female sporting events and stars has become a leading driver of success with over half (56 per cent) of Aussies saying this resulted in a spike in viewing while nearly one in two (49 per cent) say it increased due to dedicated broadcast coverage. Fox Sports is the largest broadcaster for women’s sports nationally delivering 15 different women’s sports across 24 competitions to its more than 2.4 million sports subscribers.

Foxtel Group Chief Content and Commercial Officer, Amanda Laing, said: “With more than 2.4 million sports subscribers across our brands, the Foxtel Group is passionate about giving Australia’s biggest women’s sports and the stellar athletes that front them a platform for growth. There is no doubt 2022 is going to be a year of radical transformation in popularity and participation.

As women’s sport across different codes goes from strength to strength, it’s clear that Australians have a huge appetite for watching great sport regardless of whether it is being played by men or women. With greater exposure comes more fans, more sponsorship, and more attendance for the sports which we partner with, ultimately strengthening a sport by providing stronger revenue. The Foxtel Group is proud to be working to help deliver these benefits to women’s sport in Australia, broadcasting more than 4,700 hours of women’s sport across 15 different codes and 24 competitions, and this is just the beginning with more investment to come.”