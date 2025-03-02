Former Rolling Stone Ed & Brag Media Boss Poppy Reid & Investor Steve Grace Launch Curious Media Podcast Biz

Former Rolling Stone AUNZ editor Poppy Reid and entrepreneur and investor Steve Grace have teamed up to launch Curious Media, a new podcast-based media business.

The company’s pods promise to “unearth and share uncomfortable stories” through several new and returning podcasts.

Curious Media will be home to an exciting roster of new and existing podcasts, including Prison Chronicles (with Sid Punts), No Business Being a Castano, and Weirder Together with Ben Lee and Ione Skye.

Reid will also take to the mic for On the Record and Untypical with Michael Theo, which will focus on music and TV/film, respectively. Radio and TV personality Merrick Watts will join the lineup in the coming months with an exploratory Kokoda Track mission alongside Steve Grace. Fuzz Ali (My Kitchen Rules), a gay Indo-Fijian chef, will use food as a medium for storytelling, focusing on immigrant and non-white experiences on Food Stories with Fuzz Ali.

Meanwhile, Curious Media has numerous other podcasts already in early production, further expanding its diverse and thought-provoking offerings.

Reid is a seasoned media executive with extensive experience across journalism, audio, and television. As the co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Brag Media (now Vinyl Media), she played a pivotal role in shaping the publisher’s identity, overseeing flagship titles such as Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Variety Australia, Tone Deaf, The Music Network, and The Brag. Beyond leading editorial and commercial growth, Reid expanded the company’s audio and video offerings, creating and hosting podcasts such as Behind The Rolling Stone Cover, Fear At The Top, and Variety Australia. She is also a regular commentator on Channel Seven, providing expert insights as the network’s resident Music & Culture Commentator.

Grace too has been a leader and innovator in business as CEO and founder of The Nudge Group, a company specialising in recruitment, capital raising and owned media for start-ups and scale-ups globally. He is also the founder of Nudge Productions, which creates and manages podcasts in both video and audio, as well as offering newsletter production and management, photography and filmmaking. Grace is also the co-founder of The Pillars, a new high-end private members club in the heart of the Sydney CBD.

Through their experience and intense media exposure, both leaders realised that many podcasts and audio-led offerings shied away from authentic, uncomfortable conversations. Their curiosity for the medium, and the stories often left untold, brought them together with a common purpose.

Poppy Reid, now co-founder and chief content officer at Curious Media, said: “It’s been equally fascinating and eye-opening to build this company, and select and commission podcasts which are doing something different. Our conversations will go deeper, push harder and sit in that uncomfortable silence to see what emerges on the other side.

“I can’t wait for people to discover the unique stories we’re going to share via Curious Media. Our creators have important things to say. It won’t always be easy listening, but it will always be creative, compelling and curious.”

Steve Grace, co-founder and commercial lead at Curious Media, added: “There are a lot of podcasts and podcast companies out there, but amongst all the noise, there’s not enough curiosity and discomfort. Curious Media will change this. We will go beyond the easy questions, the obvious stories and the stuff that everyone agrees on.

“Curious Media is about creating meaningful value for both creators and brands. We’re enabling content creators to monetise their passion in ways that support long-term growth, helping them evolve from podcasters to influential broadcasters. For brands, we offer more than just ad placements – we create tailored partnerships that connect authentically with audiences through trusted voices. It’s about fostering real impact, both creatively and commercially, while building a network that grows with our creators and partners.”

Here’s a look at the podcasts available now:

Prison Chronicles Season 2 joins the Curious Media stable, with host Sid Punts bringing listeners stories from prison officers, blending gritty realism with heartfelt compassion. The podcast will showcase the untold stories and memorable moments of the volatile profession, with raw, unfiltered storytelling.

Season 2 will be quickly followed by a special edition series – Prison Chronicles: Officer A – an exclusive deep dive into the case of a prison officer charged with the murder of an inmate. This gripping story challenges conventional views on Australia’s prison system, offering a perspective rarely heard. While Officer A’s case made headlines, Sid Punts is the only person they have spoken to on the record, granting him unprecedented access – including to the chilling 000 call that started it all.

No Business Being a Castano is a new podcast coming to Curious Media featuring business and media identities Amy and Jono Castano. Listeners may be familiar with the duo’s curated lives on social media, however this podcast will expose and explore their true vulnerable selves, including infidelity, their marriage breakdown, why Amy has held onto the Castano name despite their shifting dynamic, and how they continue to work together. The podcast will offer a raw perspective on relationships in the influencer age, and connect with audiences who are eager for relatable and heartfelt stories.

Weirder Together, with Ben Lee and Ione Skye is also moving over to Curious Media, to continue its much-loved exploration of creativity, art, life and relationships. The wide-ranging podcast is open to talk about anything, from the unique creative perspectives of Lee and Skye. Weirder Together has been called “comforting”, “cosy” and “disarmingly funny”.

Curious Media will soon launch additional podcasts featuring some of Australia’s most-recognisable voices across film, music, food, media and more. The company is building a diverse lineup of podcasts with compelling storytelling, unique voices and a huge dose of curiosity.