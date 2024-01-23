Former Mindshare & News Corp Australia Exec Sharb Farjami Named GroupM North America CEO

Sharb Farjami has been named as GroupM’s North America CEO.

Previously Wavemaker’s North America CEO, Farjami spent one year in the job before moving upstairs after Kirk McDonald departed at the end of last year.

Farjami spent almost a decade in Australia before heading to the US, serving in a variety of roles across the media landscape. He joined Viacom in June 2006, serving as its NZ Sales Director, before departing first for Ignite Media Brands and then Mindshare, where he served as chief exchange and then chief operating officer.

In 2014, he left for News Corp Australia as director of national sales and then chief commercial officer. He spent just under a year as Foxtel’s director of content commercialisation before heading to New York as the CEO of News Corp’s internal agency Storyful.

“Sharb is a hands-on, collaborative leader and a brilliant thinker about the issues shaping the future of our industry,” said GroupM Global CEO Christian Juhl. “He brings a diverse range of industry experience to the role having worked both agency and publisher-side in multiple markets around the world and his success leveraging the best of the GroupM platform to drive advantages for Wavemaker’s clients is a model for the future of our organization.”

“GroupM is well positioned to help our clients in North America do more with their media investments, elevate the role of marketing, and ultimately exceed their business objectives.” said Farjami, “As we embark on our next phase of transformation, I feel a great sense of privilege and responsibility to help accelerate our innovation on behalf of our clients who entrust us to shape the future of our industry on their behalf.”