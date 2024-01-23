Former Mindshare & News Corp Australia Exec Sharb Farjami Named GroupM North America CEO

Former Mindshare & News Corp Australia Exec Sharb Farjami Named GroupM North America CEO
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Sharb Farjami has been named as GroupM’s North America CEO.

Previously Wavemaker’s North America CEO, Farjami spent one year in the job before moving upstairs after Kirk McDonald departed at the end of last year.

Farjami spent almost a decade in Australia before heading to the US, serving in a variety of roles across the media landscape. He joined Viacom in June 2006, serving as its NZ Sales Director, before departing first for Ignite Media Brands and then Mindshare, where he served as chief exchange and then chief operating officer.

In 2014, he left for News Corp Australia as director of national sales and then chief commercial officer. He spent just under a year as Foxtel’s director of content commercialisation before heading to New York as the CEO of News Corp’s internal agency Storyful.

“Sharb is a hands-on, collaborative leader and a brilliant thinker about the issues shaping the future of our industry,” said GroupM Global CEO Christian Juhl. “He brings a diverse range of industry experience to the role having worked both agency and publisher-side in multiple markets around the world and his success leveraging the best of the GroupM platform to drive advantages for Wavemaker’s clients is a model for the future of our organization.”

“GroupM is well positioned to help our clients in North America do more with their media investments, elevate the role of marketing, and ultimately exceed their business objectives.” said Farjami, “As we embark on our next phase of transformation, I feel a great sense of privilege and responsibility to help accelerate our innovation on behalf of our clients who entrust us to shape the future of our industry on their behalf.”

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

GroupM

Latest News

Cricket Australia & Cricket For Climate Drive Change With Major Solar Project
  • Marketing

Cricket Australia & Cricket For Climate Drive Change With Major Solar Project

Cricket Australia (CA) and Cricket for Climate have collaborated to install solar power at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Brisbane. Lead image: Pat Cummins At Launch Of Cricket For Climate last year The plan will save $50,000 in energy costs in the first year and will also see a 398-tonne decrease in the amount […]

Woman online shopping on smart phone fashion clothes at home
  • Technology

Ipsos Iris Data Declares Retail And Apps The Biggest Website Winners In 2023

The cost of living crisis in 2023 saw Australians flock to shopping websites and apps to hunt for value and convenience, with retail-related companies dominating audience growth in the top 100 consumer websites and apps in 2023; however, Open AI, owners of ChatGPT, topped the list as consumers embraced AI technology, according to Ipsos iris […]

Quantcast Announces Senior Appointments In Singapore Amid Significant APAC Growth
  • Advertising

Quantcast Announces Senior Appointments In Singapore Amid Significant APAC Growth

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, has announced three new senior appointments in its Singapore office, following sustained growth across its APAC operations. Lavin Vaswani (lead image) has been appointed commercial director, Asia; Jayaram Gopinath Nagaraj has been named group agency lead, Asia; and Joyce Seah joins the business as head of client success, APAC. […]

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Nab Julie Matheny From Mother London
  • Advertising

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Nab Julie Matheny From Mother London

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the bespoke agency for Apple, today announced the appointment of Julie Matheny to group creative director for the Europe region, including markets such as the UK, France, and Germany. Based out of the London hub, Julie will be reporting to Stephen Hancock, executive creative director of TBWA\Media Arts Lab London and will […]

News.com.au Announced As Number One Digital News Brand In 2023
  • Media

News.com.au Announced As Number One Digital News Brand In 2023

News.com.au is Australia’s number one digital news brand for 2023, holding the top spot for 12 consecutive months according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for December 2023. News.com.au delivered an audience of 12.614 million in December with a margin of 1.258 million ahead of the closest competitor. News.com.au’s highly engaged audience reached one in two online Australians with […]

IABC Unveils New Board
  • Marketing

IABC Unveils New Board

Don't mistake this photo for glamour photography at your local Westfield, when, in fact, it's the new AIBC board.

Businessman use tablet and smart phone for Stock Market
  • Advertising

DEPT Australia Unveils Cutting-Edge Insights At Exclusive Global Trends Event

Digital Native Agency DEPT Australia hosted an exclusive sneak peek of its highly anticipated global Trends Event at its Sydney office. The invitation-only gathering brought together a select group of marketers for an exploration of the future of marketing in 2024. The overarching themes of “Connection, Creativity & Culture” focused on the transformative influence of […]

Squarespace Launches Collection with Rick Rubin
  • Media

Squarespace Launches Collection with Rick Rubin

Squarespace, the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, has launched the third iteration of Squarespace Collection with Rick Rubin, legendary music producer and founder of Def Jam Recordings. Rick Rubin collaborated with Squarespace to unite his creative endeavours and inspiration in one place with tetragrammaton.com — an online world of curated materials […]