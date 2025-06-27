Former Editor-in-Chief of ELLE & Instyle Australia, Justine Cullen, Launches New Podcast The Late Night Snacking Trivia Game

Kind Regards Network has announced the launch of The Late Night Snacking Trivia Game, a fast, fun and fiercely addictive new trivia podcast hosted by Justine Cullen, former Editor-in-Chief of ELLE and Instyle Australia and one of the country’s most influential media voices. Weekly episodes will be hosted by independent podcast company Acast.

Designed for culturally fluent listeners, the new podcast offers a modern take on trivia – centred entirely around pop culture. Each episode features two brisk rounds of questions spanning fashion moments, TV history, celebrity sagas, internet phenomena and political tea, all delivered in Justine’s trademark sharp and stylish tone.

Best known for her trailblazing tenure as Editor-in-Chief of ELLE Australia and for leading the celebrated relaunch of InStyle Australia in 2022, Justine has redefined modern women’s media through her distinctive mix of wit, cultural fluency and fearless storytelling. Her bestselling memoir Semi-Gloss was a candid, funny and sharply observed reflection on womanhood.

The Late Night Snacking Trivia Game evolved from Justine’s cult-favourite newsletter Late Night Snacking, which has amassed an engaged readership of more than 6,500 subscribers. The podcast joins a growing trend for digital entertainment built around gameplay and lighter, more participatory formats.

Cullen said: “Pop culture knowledge is the last shared language we all have. We might not agree on the news — but we can all agree that Pedro Pascal’s arms in Cannes were a seismic event. The Late Night Snacking Trivia Game is for people like me and my readers – smart, savvy women (and hopefully a few men!) who want to put their doomscrolling to good use. I can’t wait to play.”

The Late Night Snacking Trivia Game is part of the Kind Regards Network, which was founded by Megan Pustetto and Alex Jae. The network is dedicated to delivering premium, personality-driven content while amplifying voices from women and LGBTQ+ communities.

Acast is the hosting, distribution and monetisation partner for The Late Night Snacking Trivia Game and podcasts in the Kind Regards Network. Contact the Acast sales team to discuss opportunities.