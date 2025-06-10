MarketingNewsletter

Former Destination NSW Boss To Run Marketing & Comms For Abu Dhabi

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Steve Cox.

Former Destination NSW CEO Steve Cox has arrived in the Persian Gulf to begin his new role as director, sector management – strategic marketing and communications in Abu Dhabi for the city and Emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism.

Cox will take charge of global marketing strategy, destination branding, and sector-wide communications to elevate Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier cultural and tourism destination.

“From the moment I arrived, I have felt deeply welcomed by the warmth, generosity, and hospitality that are so deeply embedded in Emirati culture,” he posted on LinkedIn. “There is something profoundly special about this place – its spirit of ambition, its deep respect for heritage, and its vision for the future.

“In this new role, I have the privilege of working alongside an incredibly talented team to help shape how Abu Dhabi is experienced and understood by the world. Whether through culture, storytelling, festivals, or unforgettable tourism moments – our goal is clear: to grow visitation in ways that are meaningful, sustainable, and true to the identity of this remarkable Emirate.

After an unforgettable chapter leading Destination NSW – where I saw first-hand the transformative power of tourism, events, and place branding – I am energised by the opportunity to once again be part of something greater – building cultural bridges, driving strategic growth, and helping the world experience not only a destination, but the personal transformation that travel inspires in a place as welcoming, rich, and deeply rooted as Abu Dhabi.”

As CEO of Destination NSW, he spearheaded the state’s post-pandemic visitor economy recovery, launched the ‘Feel New’ brand, and delivered the largest event calendar in NSW history.

