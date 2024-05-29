Footy Fans Front & Centre In Youi’s Latest Partnership Platform

Footy fans across Australia are finally getting their premiership moment. National insurer Youi has unveiled its latest partnership platform, Footy. Made by Fans, emphasising its recognition of the true contributors to the game: the fans.

As a brand dedicated to understanding customers, Youi identified an unmet need for acknowledging fans’ efforts at every level of the game. Via its Official Insurance Partnership of the NRL and the Brisbane Lions, Youi will champion and reward footy fans across the country, solidifying its position as a partner to the unsung heroes of the game.

The partnership creative platform, which was delivered by Youi’s powerhouse internal agency, will be shared across TV, broadcast partnerships, on contextual Out of Home (OOH) and audio, plus support two significant community programs directly impacting footy fans even at the local level.

Youi has been an official partner of the NRL since 2017 and began its partnership with the Brisbane Lions’ AFL and AFLW teams in 2020.

“Youi spent the time to create such a unique platform, that truly resonates with, and celebrates fans. Something we are proud to partner with Youi on,” said Andrew Abdo, chief executive officer of the NRL.

“We have a great partnership with Youi, they’re an innovative brand always looking to work with our club, engage our fans and help our football community,” said Brisbane Lions chief executive officer, Greg Swann.

“Our club is made by fans, they’re who we play for week in week out and it’s great to see Youi align so well with the fabric of our club,” Swann said.

Drafting real footy fans for its TV spots, the creative goes beyond a logo on the wall. And no fan was left without acknowledgment, from the banner poets, to the orange slicers, horn honkers, crazy head wobblers and every type of fan between.

Whether on linear TV, OTT, or in the Uber on the way to the game, Youi’s screens strategy captured fans on every step of their fan journey. The new platform was reinforced with contextual OOH that featured around the stadiums of major games throughout the season, as well as having LED signage that championed fans in the ground and watching at home, highlighting the fans’ important roles in making Footy great.

“As the people’s champion, we wanted the platform to deliver something of real value to footy fans and tangibly demonstrate Youi’s connection to the game. This is just the beginning, and we’ll continue to walk the talk when it comes to celebrating, supporting and rewarding fans,” said Angela Greenwood, chief marketing officer, Youi Insurance.

“Brendan Fevola said it best when he pointed out the huge impact of empty stadiums during Covid, saying that ‘fans make the game’. I agree with Brendan, which is why I love this platform that’s all about what fans bring to footy. Our in-house team has brought this direction to life beautifully and I’m excited for Youi to keep showing up and doing things for all the fans throughout the season,” said creative director Matt Gilmour, Youi Insurance.

The importance of community sport was not missed in the execution, with Youi rolling out two major initiatives across NRL and AFL.

The Youi Community Hill and Canteen, located at the Lions’ new home, Brighton Homes Arena, is a space where fans can come together throughout the season to celebrate a shared passion for footy, friends and family. As part of the Youi Community Hill development, the Community Canteen was created to support the Lions’ community partners, and to date has raised a total of nearly $40,000 for local clubs and initiatives with Youi matching every dollar, totalling at $80,000 raised in the 2023 AFLW season alone.

Additionally, working directly with the NRL, Youi will help regional communities and fans by launching a bespoke community uplift program called the Youi Community Scrum. Delivered over four days and launching on 5 June 2024, the Community Scrum will initially be rolled out across the Northern Rivers of New South Wales and outer Brisbane in Queensland – both regions have done it tough in recent years. Led by NRL’s trained staff and ambassadors, the community uplift will include equipment for clubs and a focus on clubs that are still feeling the effects of previous significant weather events.

Footy. Made By Fans will continue to roll out over the season, with campaign extensions, fan engagement, and experiences to come.