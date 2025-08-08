Rural Content Creator Luke Bateman Grows Rapidly Thanks To Vlog-Style Content

The power of performance surged across social platforms in July. The fastest-growing creators leaned into theatrical reinterpretations, flawless lip-syncs, and behind-the-scenes moments that gave audiences a front-row seat to where the magic happens.

Vlog-style content, in particular with narrated overlays, did well in July with some of the fastest growing creators posting videos with fast-paced editing and drawing strong engagement.

On TikTok, standout growth came from creators like Layla Schillert (137k followers) with her operatic takes on Disney classics, and Marcus Vrondas (153.6k), who went all-in with bold, expressive lip-sync performances.

Over on Instagram, Melbourne-based creator Nikki Obispo was one of many Aussie creators leaning into Euro summer vibes, jumping to 37k followers. Meanwhile, slow fashion creator Veronica Tucker kept her strong community of 122k hooked with tutorials and behind the scenes looks at how she creates her label’s dresses. And proving that bookish doesn’t mean boring, Luke Bateman, the farm boy turned book vlogger, hit 61k followers, with 65.5 per cent of his audience made up of Aussie men under 34. His vlog-style content brings rural charm with smart commentary, making reading look cooler than ever and connect with a new generation.

On YouTube, LSdrums hit high notes with his 65K followers thanks to a mix of musical antics and behind-the-scenes stuff-ups from life as a drummer. Meanwhile, Richard Lindesay and his recorder blew up to 262K subscribers as he gears up for a series of live suburban shows around Sydney. Rounding it out, fitness and fashion creator Desi Johnson hit 36K followers with her fitspo meets fashion vlogs. “This month’s standouts show just how powerful a good performance can be – and how vlogs are having their moment again,” said Lucy Ronald, Fabulate’s head ofstrategy and talent “We’re moving away from the quieter ‘day in the life’ clips and seeing creators really lean into high-energy, high-impact storytelling. It’s all about clever edits, original ideas and creativity as the new currency. Right now, personality and ambition are the magic mix.”

Why Big Energy Can Mean Big Recall for Brands

For brands, performance-led content doesn’t just stop the scroll, it drives rewatchability. The combination of clever edits, unique visuals, storytelling hooks and quirky subject matter keeps audiences coming back, boosting both engagement and potential recall for brands partnering with these content powerhouses.