Fifth Dimension Unveils New Name & Leadership Team

Strategic research consultancy Fifth Dimension has announced a new leadership team, a new name and a brand refresh as part of a strategic push to increase its market share in Australia and accelerate growth across Asia Pacific.

After nearly two decades of success and working some of Australia’s leading companies, Fifth Dimension has been relaunched as 5D. The change reflects how clients have long referred to the business, and a new brand positioning that reinforces 5D’s position as an industry leader in cognitive science and understanding the complexity of modern decision-making.

“For almost 20 years, we have been at the forefront of cognitive science, helping businesses understand the complexity of human choice and behaviour. Our new brand positioning, ‘The Science of Choice’, highlights our expertise in consumer decision-making and the factors that influence brand success,” said 5D founder and chief executive officer, Lyndall Spooner.

“Market dynamics have evolved and traditional approaches to marketing and strategy are no longer relevant. Consumer behaviour is shifting due to advancements in technology and social change. We provide science, technology and expertise to help brands make smarter decisions and drive sustainable growth.”

“5D is not a traditional research agency; we are a strategic partner that transforms the complex into simple. We apply a scientific approach to decoding decision-making, helping businesses make smarter, high-impact choices,” said 5D chief operating officer, David Gemmola.

5D has expanded its leadership team, bringing in industry experts across brand strategy, advertising and communications development and identifying cultural tensions. These appointments will drive innovation, enhance client partnerships and strengthen 5D’s presence in Australia and Asia Pacific.

The 5D key leadership team now comprises: