Fetch Launches DAZN App Featuring NFL Game Pass & Pay-Per-View Boxing

Fetch TV has announced that DAZN (pronounced Da Zone) is now available on Fetch, bringing the total number of available apps to twenty-three.

Found in the Apps and Sports menus on the new Mini G5, and coming soon to Mini 4K and Mighty devices, DAZN brings Fetch users a huge range of sports content through a range of flexible and accessible price plans as well as DAZN’s ever-expanding portfolio of free live and VOD content.

“We know our Fetch customers will love the addition of the DAZN app, which provides access to exceptional quality sporting content including PPV Boxing and every game of the NFL. This addition brings our total app count to 23, and cements the position of Fetch as the leading Australian aggregation platform,” said Sam Hall, Fetch chief content and commercial officer.

Users can register to DAZN for free, and gain weekly access to select live matches and complete matches in re-live from the top international leagues LALIGA, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Saudi Pro League. Plus, UEFA Champions League highlights, a wide selection of women’s sports including the UEFA Women’s Champions League live, non-live content such as documentaries and more.

DAZN pay per view events will be available for Fetch customers to purchase and view with an amazing roster of top-quality boxing matches – including September’s PPV mega-events, Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois and Canelo Álvarez v Edgar Berlanga.

“This is excellent news for both DAZN and Fetch customers. It makes it even easier to access the DAZN app in Australia – one of DAZN’s most rapidly developing markets. We are the global home of boxing, with over 150 fights across 2024, along with combat sports, women’s football, the Saudi Pro League, Ironman, and more and we are pleased that audiences in Australia will now have even better access to this exceptional content,” said Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group.

DAZN users will also be able to subscribe to access MMA, FIBA Basketball competitions, Padel, Motorsport, the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Ironman, Saudi Pro League, and a host of other high-octane sports content. In addition, a host of other sports entertainment services will be available, including gaming, e-commerce, interactive and social media.

DAZN is also the exclusive home of NFL Game Pass, where fans outside of the USA can watch every NFL matchup live throughout the regular season and post-season, including the world’s largest annual sporting event, the Super Bowl. Fetch customers will have the ability to buy NFL Game Pass as a standalone package or as an add-on to a DAZN subscription. NFL Game Pass pricing is $28.99 for the Weekly Pro, or $279.99 for the Season Pro.

Fetch users can now enjoy over 100 channels (FTA, FAST and premium subscription), 23 streaming apps, 20 on demand ‘channel apps’, a movie store with over 11,000 titles to buy and rent including the latest releases, and a TV store with the over 100 shows, cementing the position of Fetch as the leading Australian entertainment aggregation platform. The new Fetch Mini G5 is available now from Telstra, iiNet, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and The Good Guys.

Subscriptions start at $13.99 per month for a 12-month subscription, $21.99 for a monthly pass, and $139.99 per year for the Annual Super Saver.