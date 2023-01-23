“Ferret Oh Frish!” New Macca’s Campaign Celebrates Its Most Loyal Customer – The Pissed One!

Linking your brand to getting pissed is a fraught marketing move at best and probably a very quick way to get a threatening letter from the Advertising Standards Board.

However, it’s not stopped McDonald’s in New Zealand from celebrating the well acknowledged fact that a lot of people crave their burgers and fries after a big, boozy night.

Via the burger giant’s Kiwi agency DDB Group Aotearoa, Macca’s has unveiled an OOH poster campaign celebrating the slurred orders of its inebriated customers.

Think “Ferret oh frish extra tata” (translation: “Filet-O-Fish with extra tartare”) or “Five cheebs urgas” (translation: “Five Cheeseburgers”) or “A bubble caught a panda and a cloak” (translation: “A Double Quarter Pounder and a Coke.”) Adding to the boozy motif, all the imagery is slightly blurred, too.

As witty an idea as it is, B&T can’t help feel sorry for the poor Macca’s employees having to serve the stumbling masses once the pub shuts.

Commenting on the work, a McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Whether it’s feasting out before they go home to avoid that morning hangover or getting it delivered instead of cooking while intoxicated (or should we say ’delibered’?..), McDonald’s is there for its customers. But sometimes, late-night customers have a little trouble articulating their orders. Luckily, McDonald’s staff are fully versed in speaking the language of the ’late night’.”

 

 

 

 

 

