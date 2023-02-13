“Fell Off The Chair Laughing!” A Macca’s McCrispy Ad Next To Crematorium Proves No Laughing Matter

“Fell Off The Chair Laughing!” A Macca’s McCrispy Ad Next To Crematorium Proves No Laughing Matter
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



McDonald’s in the UK has found itself in a bit of a PR pickle after an outdoor ad for a McCrispy Chicken burger was placed next to a sign for a local crematorium.

The offending image was taken in Cornwall, in the south-west of the country, and very soon went viral after it made the local newspaper, Cornwall Live.

Despite the obvious comedy value, the burger giant soon put on its serious pants and declared it no laughing matter.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said of the incident: “We were unaware of the road sign in the vicinity of this bus stop. However, in light of the concerns raised by Cornwall Live, we have asked for our advertisement to be removed.”

Very soon social media users were debating whether it was of poor taste or a comedy gem.

“Although I can see the funny side, it is tasteless,” said one person, whose mother-in-law was cremated there last year.

“I’m sure some grieving family members won’t like to see it when visiting Penmount for the funeral and cremation of a loved one,” remarked another.

“Fell off the chair laughing,” said one.

Another said: “Before this publicity, there probably weren’t that many people who’d even noticed it.”

And in yet further bad news for the brand, a British dating app has voted McDonald’s the second worst place for a first date ahead of Valentine’s Day tomorrow.

Dating app So Synced asked 11,000 of its users what they thought the worst first date experience was with cinema coming in at number one and McDonald’s taking the unwanted silver medal position.

According to the results, these are the top 10 worst first dates.

  1. Cinema
  2. McDonald’s
  3. Staying home
  4. Visiting a parent’s house
  5. Restaurant
  6. Pub/bar
  7. Swimming
  8. Watching a football match
  9. Attending a funeral
  10. A trip to a local park

Commenting on the results, Jessica Alderson, the CEO and co-founder of dating app So Syncd, said: “The goal of a first date is to work out if you both feel a connection and want to continue investing time in each other, and the cinema doesn’t allow for that.

“McDonald’s has a reputation for being cheap and convenient, which gives the impression that someone doesn’t care about impressing their date. Not only that, but the lighting is bright, it can be noisy, and there are often kids around.

“All of these factors aren’t conducive to a romantic atmosphere that enables you to feel a sense of intimacy,” Alderson said.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

McDonald's

Latest News

Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads
  • Media

Sarah Norris Appointed Head Of Food Across Nine’s Mastheads

Journalist and editor Sarah Norris (lead image) has been appointed Head of Food at The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAToday to oversee an ambitious plan to supercharge the Good Food brand in the marketplace to drive subscriber growth. Norris has built an enviable reputation across the food and beverage industry in […]

Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media
  • Media

Half Dome Wins Energy Retailer Nectr’s Digital Media

Australian award-winning energy retailer Nectr has appointed independent media agency Half Dome to undertake the company’s digital media planning, buying and strategy. Following a competitive pitch, Half Dome has been charged with delivering results through performance media planning and buying across performance media channels.

The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media
  • Media

The Media Store Wins Travel Texas’ Media

Independent media agency The Media Store  has won the FY23 Travel Texas account for the Australia and New Zealand markets, following a competitive pitch. With a third of all Australian adults and 23 per cent of New Zealanders now intending to travel overseas in the next 12 months, cutting through the clutter of destination messages […]

Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF
  • Campaigns

Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF

Rest, one of Australia’s largest profit-to-member superannuation funds, has launched a new brand campaign featuring a boundary-breaking body percussion performance designed to capture how it feels to be a Rest member. Developed in collaboration with BMF, the campaign features real Rest members and artists and its unique creative platform is a first of its kind […]

Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth
  • Media

Market Research Company Stickybeak Appoints Anna Fitzgerald As First Head Of Global Growth

Research and testing platform, Stickybeak, has appointed Anna Fitzgerald as its first head of global growth. Previously based in London as hospitality software company Edify systems’ operations director, Fitzgerald’s new role will involve driving global growth for Stickybeak and growing its customer base. She will report into CEO Anna Henwood. “We are beyond excited to […]

Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia
  • Technology

Startup Tracksuit Raises $6.8M To Build The Future Of Brand Marketing In Australia

Tracksuit, the brand tracking startup, announced a $6.8 million seed round led by Blackbird. Tracksuit’s affordable and always-on brand tracking took the market research model and made it easier to understand and more affordable. This gave businesses the power to make data-driven decisions around brand marketing at a fraction of the cost of traditional brand […]

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]