February New Business Wins: Indie Agency Apparent Tops For Creative, While OMD Wins For Media
Sydney-based customer engagement agency Apparent was the best performing creative agency for the month of February according to the latest R3 data.
In what proved a very slow month for new business wins, OMD (main photo) was crowned the best performing media agency after it snared the Victorian Government’s $100 million annual spend away from GroupM’s MediaCom.
For creative, Apparent works with a number of US-based clients including US-based Cisco, VMware and LinkedIn. Apparent was B&T’s indie agency of the year in 2019.
Second spot on the creative list was Wunderman Thompson, Leos was third, MullenLowe fourth and Society rounded out the month’s top five.
February, of course, is a notoriously slow time for pitches without being further hampered by COVID.
Proof of that was R3’s monthly data that showed only seven media agencies winning new business for the month.
OMD’s triumph aside, Havas took second spot on the list, M&C Saatchi’s Bohemia continued its impressive run of late claiming third spot, Performics Mercerbell was fourth, while GroupM put the recent loss of its CEO, Mark Lollback, aside with Mindshare taking fifth spot.
February’s list of the best performing Aussie agencies is below:
Latest News
