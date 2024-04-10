EssenceMediacom’s Nick Thomas Joins Former GroupM Colleague Willie Pang At Amazon

EssenceMediacom’s chief investment officer Nick Thomas has left the GroupM agency to join his former colleague Willie Pang at Amazon Ads.

“After 12 epic years at EssenceMediacom Australia and GroupM Australia & New Zealand last week marked the end of my journey. I’ve loved every minute and have too many people to thank for making my time there special. To all of you, I want to express my deepest gratitude. Your support, encouragement, and camaraderie made it truly unforgettable,” he posted on LinkedIn.

Pippa Berlocher, EssenceMediacom’s CEO, told B&T:

“Nick has been part of the EssenceMediacom and GroupM family for close to 12 years, rising rapidly through the ranks from trading director to lead our Media Solutions and Investment function. Since I joined the business, Nick has been a phenomenal support to me, and I’ve been awed by his energy, passion and commitment to our Breakthrough journey. He has helped build an implementational planning and investment team across EssenceMediacom’s agencies in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, and a culture of strong partnership and collaboration within GroupM. His energy and leadership will be missed, but we’re excited for his new adventure and look forward to partnering with him in his new role.”