EssenceMediacom’s CEO Pippa Berlocher: “I Would Not Be The Right CEO For An Agency That Was Done & Dusted”

After 14 years in Singapore, Pippa Berlocher (lead image) has returned to Australia. She has not just returned for any media role, but arguably THE media role – the role of CEO at EssenceMediacom.

Launched officially in January, EssenceMediacom Australia is a juggernaut which hires more than 550 people and earns circa $1 billion in billings annually.

It has the magnitude of an established agency, whilesimultaneously being something new. This brings positives and negatives -something Berlocher is aware of.

“We’ve launched a brand new agency, we are on a journey, and we have a lot of work to do,” she said.