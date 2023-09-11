EssenceMediacom Sydney Announces Two New Client Managing Partners

EssenceMediacom has announced teh appointment of two key client managing partners – Amy Jost and Hannah Partner – to EssenceMediacom Sydney.

Jost says of her appointment: “I’m incredibly thrilled to have joined the EssenceMediacom team. Everyone has shown such passion and commitment to the craft of client leadership and building a breakthrough agency. KFC have already been wonderful partners to work with. It’s a fast paced and innovative account and I can’t wait to work with them on what’s next.”

Hannah Partner & Amy Jost

Hannah Partner joins as client managing partner across NBC Universal, Warner Bros and PlayStation. Partner has held senior roles across many global brands including Nestle, Coca-Cola and ING, plus more dynamic performance focussed brands, including Mailchimp, QuickBooks and Airtasker. She joins EssenceMediacom from her most recent role at IPG’s UM. Partner brings strategic expertise, best in class media planning and activation, and a strong digital skillset to the role.

Partner said of her appointment: “I’m excited to be joining EssenceMediacom at such a pivotal time for the business. I’m passionate about delivering breakthrough thinking and fostering great relationships with our clients. The breakthrough proposition allows for innovation, creativity and a platform for our people to grow and be proud of what they do.”

Jost and Partner will report into Stevie Douglas-Neal, managing director of EssenceMediacom, Sydney.

Douglas-Neal added: “I am delighted to have client leadership of the calibre of Amy and Hannah joining the business to expand our client partnership capability. We are building an exciting new proposition at EssenceMediacom, and both Amy and Hannah have the skills, the energy and the passion for clients and people to help the Sydney agency deliver on our ambitions.”

Both Jost and Partner have commenced their Sydney based positions, also joining EssenceMediacom’s Sydney leadership team as part of their new roles.







Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand? Absolutely, it's completely irretrievable now.

Not at all. Every brand, even Qantas, deserves a second chance.

Look, he could hardly have made it worse than it already was. Qantas was and will be fine.

Who's Alan Joyce and what's a Qantas? 1079 votes Vote