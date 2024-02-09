EssenceMediacom Nabs Alex Williams From PHD

EssenceMediacom Nabs Alex Williams From PHD
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



EssenceMediacom Australia has announced the appointment of Alex Williams as the new head of planning for its Sydney agency. Williams joins the agency from PHD, where he spent four years and most recently was Head of Planning and Effectiveness.

With over 14 years of experience in the media industry, Williams has honed his skills across a variety of categories and international markets. His deep understanding of market dynamics, the evolving media landscape and consumer behaviour positions him as the perfect candidate to lead EssenceMediacom Sydney’s planning community.

Williams is renowned for his ability to craft evidence-based marketing strategies and for his collaborative approach among diverse teams and stakeholders. His passion lies in finding new ways to deliver innovative and impactful campaigns to connect with audiences that drive business and brand growth for clients.

In his new role, Williams will report to EssenceMediacom national head of planning, Jack Graham. “The craft of planning is fundamental in helping our clients breakthrough in the new communications economy. We are invested in delivering this capability for our clients’ brands by attracting the best talent and leadership. I’m excited about the expertise and impact Alex will bring to our team and our Sydney clients,” Graham said.

Additionally, Williams will join the Sydney leadership team under the guidance of managing director Stephanie Douglas-Neal. “Williams is the full package. Smart, collaborative and passionate. He brings a great energy to the team, and a great perspective on media to our clients. He’s the ultimate optimist, and exactly the person we need to help us continue to build the best possible ‘breakthrough’ agency in Sydney. Personally, I’m thrilled at the opportunity to work with him again,” she said.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining EssenceMediacom and collaborating with Jack, Stevie, and the wider planning team. The chance to partner with such a distinguished team, working alongside the world’s biggest brands and an exciting agency proposition, is simply irresistible. Their momentum in market speaks volumes, and I cannot wait to get started,” Williams said.

Williams’s role is effective from April 2024.




Please login with linkedin to comment

EssenceMediaCom PHD

Latest News

Google To Join C2PA To Help Increase Transparency Around Digital Content
  • Technology

Google To Join C2PA To Help Increase Transparency Around Digital Content

The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), a global standards body advancing transparency online through certifying the provenance of digital content, announced that Google has joined C2PA as a steering committee member. Google joining the C2PA marks a significant moment for bringing more transparency to digital content. In joining, Google will help to further […]

OPINION: What To Make Of Spotify?
  • Opinion

OPINION: What To Make Of Spotify?

Spotify is the Frank Zappa of media platforms - musically very confusing. Here, this columnist tries to make some sense.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Brisbane Media Company Cracks US Country Market
  • Media

Brisbane Media Company Cracks US Country Market

Brisbane music publisher SGC Media has revealed astonishing growth in its country music outlet Countrytown, which in December broke into the top 10 country media sources in America – the genre’s heartland – with 270,345 unique visitors across the month. The publication founded as a COVID project in 2020 is now exporting Nashville to Nashville, […]

UBank Encourages Students To ‘Make Your Time Count’ With New Campaign
  • Campaigns

UBank Encourages Students To ‘Make Your Time Count’ With New Campaign

Ubank has unveiled its latest campaign created for students, fittingly titled ‘Make Your Time Count.’ The campaign speaks to students who are balancing their busy schedules together with the complexities of their changing financial needs and responsibilities, and highlights how ubank’s latest app features and functionality can help them stay on top of their finances […]

WiredCo. Nabs Ex M&C Creative Joe Stuart For Creative Lead Gig
  • Advertising

WiredCo. Nabs Ex M&C Creative Joe Stuart For Creative Lead Gig

WiredCo. has expanded its creative offering with the appointment of Joe Stuart as the agency’s new creative lead. Having spent the last 10 years working in London at M&C Saatchi and Octagon, and more recently at Wellington-based agency EightyOne, Stuart has led and played an incremental role across various award-winning creative work for some of […]

The Mars Agency Acquires NZ-Based Activation Agency The In Group
  • Advertising

The Mars Agency Acquires NZ-Based Activation Agency The In Group

The Mars Agency has acquired New Zealand-based brand activation agency, The In Group. Lead image: The Mars Agency team. Coupled with the spring 2022 acquisition of Australia-based XPO Brands, the deal solidifies The Mars Agency’s status as a partner for both local-market and regional brand activation. It also provides the strong foundation the agency needs […]