EssenceMediacom Nabs Alex Williams From PHD

EssenceMediacom Australia has announced the appointment of Alex Williams as the new head of planning for its Sydney agency. Williams joins the agency from PHD, where he spent four years and most recently was Head of Planning and Effectiveness.

With over 14 years of experience in the media industry, Williams has honed his skills across a variety of categories and international markets. His deep understanding of market dynamics, the evolving media landscape and consumer behaviour positions him as the perfect candidate to lead EssenceMediacom Sydney’s planning community.

Williams is renowned for his ability to craft evidence-based marketing strategies and for his collaborative approach among diverse teams and stakeholders. His passion lies in finding new ways to deliver innovative and impactful campaigns to connect with audiences that drive business and brand growth for clients.

In his new role, Williams will report to EssenceMediacom national head of planning, Jack Graham. “The craft of planning is fundamental in helping our clients breakthrough in the new communications economy. We are invested in delivering this capability for our clients’ brands by attracting the best talent and leadership. I’m excited about the expertise and impact Alex will bring to our team and our Sydney clients,” Graham said.

Additionally, Williams will join the Sydney leadership team under the guidance of managing director Stephanie Douglas-Neal. “Williams is the full package. Smart, collaborative and passionate. He brings a great energy to the team, and a great perspective on media to our clients. He’s the ultimate optimist, and exactly the person we need to help us continue to build the best possible ‘breakthrough’ agency in Sydney. Personally, I’m thrilled at the opportunity to work with him again,” she said.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining EssenceMediacom and collaborating with Jack, Stevie, and the wider planning team. The chance to partner with such a distinguished team, working alongside the world’s biggest brands and an exciting agency proposition, is simply irresistible. Their momentum in market speaks volumes, and I cannot wait to get started,” Williams said.

Williams’s role is effective from April 2024.