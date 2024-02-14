EssenceMediacom Expands Data, Technology & Analytics Capability With Creation Of Dedicated Specialist Team

EssenceMediacom Australia has announced the formation of a dedicated specialist Data, Technology and Analytics division.

Lead image: EM DTA Team. L-R. Nicholas Hinchley. Vianna Kim. Poorani Adewole

The dedicated team brings together the agency’s capability with additional expertise and sees the appointment of three key industry experts – Poorani Adewole, Vianna Kim and Nicholas Hinchley. Together, this team will lead the Data, Technology and Analytics offering across the agency’s national client base, working seamlessly with Acceleration, GroupM’s Data & Tech consultancy led by Tom Braybrook.

In a post-cookie and privacy-centric era, the team will lead the charge with providing client consultation and business solutions. They will work with clients to develop tangible maturity roadmaps and enablement programs that seamlessly integrate data, technology and analytics into clients’ brand marketing from planning through to activation. This specialist lens is designed to cultivate higher-value audiences, enrich customer experiences, and amplify outcomes for clients, helping them to stay ahead of the curve and future-proof their businesses.

Poorani Adewole, who has been appointed as EssenceMediacom Australia’s chief of data, technology and analytics, will lead the team. Adewole joins from within GroupM, having held her most recent position at Mindshare. With over 20 years in the media industry, she brings a wealth of knowledge to the agency. She has honed her expertise in digital and performance marketing in local market and international roles, guiding clients through digital complexities and showcasing the value of media in driving business outcomes.

Vianna Kim joins as national head of performance, data and technology. With 12 years of experience in digital marketing solutions and data and tech transformation in the US and Australia, Kim is a seasoned expert in the field. She joins from OMD Australia, where she most recently led data and tech maturity for its clients. Kim’s passion lies in fostering client-agency partnerships to achieve data and tech maturity.

Nicholas Hinchley has been promoted from within to head of data and technology, Sydney. Starting out in SEO/SEM, Hinchley’s expertise has expanded over his 12+ years in the industry to encompass all aspects of digital and performance marketing. Hinchley has transitioned from leading digital investment to steering clients through the digital, data and tech ecosystem. His passion for problem-solving is at the core of his role, where data and technology are the tools for innovative solutions.

“What a trio we have already become! I am super pumped to showcase the breakthrough thinking that this team will bring to our clients in driving transformation change to media maturity. The best part of this role is we are an integrated function who get to work with our client teams and clients in delivering media contribution to business outcomes,” said Adewole.

“We are investing significantly in our data, tech and analytics capability, which will enable us to provide further clarity and direction for our clients in this ever-changing environment. We are committed to providing the expertise that our clients increasingly require to breakthrough in the new communications economy,” said Pippa Berlocher, CEO of EssenceMediacom.