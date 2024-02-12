EssenceMediacom Retains Mable Following Competitive Pitch

EssenceMediacom Australia has announced the retention of Mable, following a competitive pitch process.

Mable is an innovative technology company that connects people looking for disability or aged care support with local independent support workers. The account will continue to be serviced out of EssenceMediacom Sydney, led by client partner Daniel Morgan.

With the aged and disability category experiencing extraordinary growth, Morgan’s team will be responsible for driving integrated media solutions to help Mable deliver marketing breakthroughs in the new communications economy.

“Our customers are so diverse and everyone’s vision of independence is unique, so we had an interesting challenge to solve with our media approach. We needed to find a way for our brand to resonate with our breadth of audiences, while effectively engaging with the right segments,” said Guillaume Papillon, Mable’s head of marketing and communications.

“EssenceMediacom impressed us with their thorough understanding of the needs of people with disability, older people and support workers. These insights led them to bringing to life a genuine, cut-through idea that is true to our brand, while celebrating the people whose lives Mable has changed for the better. We look forward to collaborating further with EssenceMediacom in positioning Mable as a category leader, focused on delivering better outcomes for people who provide and receive support in Australia”.

“We are delighted to be continuing our long-standing partnership with Mable. As a purpose-driven business that improves people’s lives, it’s one that we feel very passionate about. The pitch was a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate our Breakthrough process, including our insights, data-led strategy and planning capabilities. We now look forward to working alongside Mable to bring this to life, so we can continue to create meaningful connections for our audience,” said Pippa Berlocher, CEO, EssenceMediacom Australia.

Disability is a key focus of GroupM and EssenceMediacom’s wide-ranging Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategy. In 2023, GroupM and its agencies introduced the industry’s first Disability Action Plan providing a measurable, action-oriented framework designed to make the business more accessible and inclusive to people living with disability.