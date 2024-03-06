ESPN Celebrates 25 Years Of Footy Tipping As New AFL & NRL Season Kicks Off

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, ESPNfootytips has unveiled a new marketing campaign.

The campaign highlights the many tipping competitions that have existed within households, workplaces and relationships over the last 25 years for tipping bragging rights.

The promo features avid ESPNfootytipster Deb Jenkins, the champion of Harrison’s Accounting Tipping Competition since 1999. The campaign details her friendly rivalry with her husband Tony and son Dale – an example of the many family battles that exist across Australia every footy season.

ESPNfootytips is the perfect place for your mates or intra-office tipping competition and you can join ESPNfootytips here. ESPN’s digital audience remains well served with a significant local content offering throughout Australia for the start of the new AFL and NRL seasons.

New in 2024, ESPN’s editorial, digital content and the ESPN Podcast network has been integrated into the ESPNfootytips App, ensuring sports fans in-depth preview, review and analysis each week as they ponder over their tipping choices.

ESPN Expanding AFL & NRL Audio Coverage

The ESPN Podcast Network has ESPN sporting fans covered as the ESPN Footy Podcast, ‘Footyology’ and NRL Boom Rookies lead the pack for a bumper footy season.

The ESPN Footy Podcast will see ESPN Australia’s Matt Walsh and Jake Michaels, along with Champion Data’s Christian Joly, AFL Draft expert Jasper Chellappah and experienced journalist Rohan Connolly join together to discuss the hot topics in the AFL.

‘Footyology’ takes AFL fans inside the game as Rohan Connolly and legendary player and coach Rodney Eade return to tackle the biggest issues. NRL Boom Rookies is ESPN’s dedicated Rugby League podcast hosted by ABC sportswriter Nick Campton and ESPN columnist Matt Bungard.

These ESPN podcasts are just a selection of those available and are now integrated within the ESPNfootytips App.