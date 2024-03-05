Erin Phillips & Isaac Smith  Join Iconic Triple M AFL Content Team

Erin Phillips and Isaac Smith will join a roll call of footy legends, commentators, and experts on Triple M ahead of the first match of the AFL season tomorrow.

After more than 27 years of broadcasting the AFL, Triple M has become synonymous with footy, providing an unrivalled quality and quantity of footy content. Fans will have no shortage of expert analysis, play-by-play commentary, and laughs as every game in the 2024 AFL season is broadcast live on Triple M and LiSTNR.

As one of the most accomplished players in AFL/AFLW history, there are very few as qualified as Erin Phillips to talk fans through the ins and outs of the game. Phillips’s accolades include three premierships, two AFLW best and fairest awards, and two Grand Final best-on-ground medals (and many more). Phillips’ legacy extends well beyond the on-field wins, as she has become a pioneer of the women’s game and widely heralded as the greatest female player of all time. Triple M welcomes Phillips’ undeniable talent to the commentary box in 2024.

Isaac Smith brings his well-known grin, laughter, and energy to the Triple M team. Smith’s illustrious on-field career included 280 games with the Hawthorn Football Club and the Geelong Cats, four premierships, and a Norm Smith Medal in 2022. After retiring at the end of 2023, Smith now turns his attention to commentary and The Thursday Rub, where his energy and charisma will translate into a captivating listen for footy fans.

Phillips and Smith join a premier lineup of footy legends and commentators, including James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Jason Dunstall, Dale Thomas, Abbey Holmes, Mark Ricciuto, Andrew Embley, Kate McCarthy, Bernie Vince, and many more!

Triple M’s catalogue of footy shows continues with The Rush Hour Drive shows, The Midweek Rub, The Friday Huddle, The Saturday Rub, The Sunday Rub, and Dead Set Legends, all returning in 2024. SCA’s footy commitment also extends to LiSTNR, with a slew of podcasts, including Footy Talk, Ben and Harry, and The Howie Games.

“Triple M is the home of footy. We’re pumped to be strengthening our line up with two of the game’s greats, Isaac Smith and Erin Phillips, who will undoubtedly bring plenty of energy and enthusiasm to the call,” said SCA head of sports content, Ewan Giles.

Triple M’s AFL coverage and dedicated sports shows are available on the Triple M Network and anytime, anywhere on LiSTNR.