Epsilon Formally Announces New Commercial & Sales Trio

Epsilon has formally announced three new sales leaders after it has seen “growing demand” in the region for “scalable, data-driven marketing”.

Lachlan Brahe has joined as commercial director on Epsilon’s Retail Media offering. This is the Publicis-owned business’ customised solution built to help retailers and brands activate high-intent audiences across on-site, off-site, and in-store environments. With more than 20 years of leadership across media agencies, media sales and AdTech with a focus on retail, he’s played a pivotal role in shaping the ANZ retail media landscape.

From launching new high-margin media programs at Cashrewards and Endeavour Drinks Group to growing Criteo’s APAC footprint, Brahe brings deep expertise in driving results through data, partnerships, and strategic innovation. At Reprise, he founded Australia’s first retail media planning unit, integrating Amazon, CitrusAds, and more. He’s also held regional leadership roles at comScore, delivering insights and impact for enterprise clients across verticals.

Alice Penn has joined as sales manager for Epsilon Accelerate, its performance marketing solution designed to deliver measurable outcomes through identity, intelligence, and creative. With more than seven years in B2B SaaS and media buying, Penn brings deep experience driving marketing performance at scale.

As the former head of sales at Oppizi, Penn’s experience extends to driving cross-functional sales initiatives across ANZ and the UK, contributing to shaping go-to-market strategies, and developing revenue through agency and platform partnerships. Penn is well-equipped to assist clients in achieving business results through strategic activation and planning, complimenting Epsilon Accelerates capabilities.

Finally, Chris Hackett has joined in business development for Epsilon Digital. As part of Epsilon Digital, its identity-powered media platform, Hackett will focus on helping clients harness the full potential of people-based marketing. He brings a decade of commercial experience spanning the UK and Australia, with a specialty in audience data, behavioural activation, and omnichannel media performance.

Hackett has led high-performing sales teams and played a pivotal role in driving startups through to acquisition. His background spans all major verticals, with a particular focus on retail and CPG, where he’s known for translating complex data into clear, measurable outcomes.

“Our growth in ANZ is being driven by client demand for solutions that are grounded in data, powered by identity, and built for performance,” said Rob Odd, eegional CEO APAC at Epsilon. “With Lachlan, Alice, and Chris on board, we’re doubling down on our ability to help clients connect with real people and deliver real outcomes, across digital media, performance marketing, and retail media alike.”

As we look ahead to 2025, we’re actively expanding our team in the region and have open roles across key areas of the business.