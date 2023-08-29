Epsilon Appoints Former MediaMath Exec Shane Hanby As MD For Australia & New Zealand

Epsilon has appointed Shane Hanby as managing director for Australia & New Zealand.

Hanby has spent 23 years in the industry across adtech, martech and digital media and will lead Epsilon’s expansion efforts in the ANZ region.

Hanby joins Epsilon from MediaMath where he served as VP, client success/ country manager, Australia. During his tenure, Hanby facilitated the adoption of data-driven strategies, empowering agencies and advertisers to gain a competitive edge in media buying.

Hanby will drive Epsilon’s efforts to amplify the value it delivers to brands, agencies and publishers through technology, data-driven strategies and digital campaign activation across the open web. Collaborating closely with Epsilon’s regional leadership team, Hanby will build upon the company’s current successes, which include a growing portfolio of clients across platforms, a refined go-to-market strategy and enhanced alignment with other Publicis Groupe agencies within the region.

“Shane’s unwavering energy for innovation and marketing coupled with his commitment to driving client and business success is truly remarkable. Building engagement on owned platforms is the most effective way of assuring consumers that brands truly understand and value them, and Epsilon presents an exciting opportunity for Shane to guide clients in the creation of these personalized, one-on-one relationships. Shane will be instrumental in sustaining our growth trajectory as an increasing number of clients choose our performance-driven and privacy-safe platforms,” said Ashish Sinha, managing director of APAC & MEA

Mike Rebelo, CEO Publicis Groupe, Australia & New Zealand, welcomed Hanby to the Groupe and said, “Shane’s appointment signals the continued strengthening of our end-to-end marketing and digital business transformation capabilities. As brands see value in transforming the way they reach and engage people in a digital-first world, Epsilon adds to our arsenal of solutions that lead with performance, transparency and accountability. Shane’s experience in adtech and martech, coming together with the power of Epsilon’s platforms, will continue to benefit our clients and their customers too.”

“Epsilon’s vision of democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies by tailoring platforms to individual needs deeply resonates with me,” said Hanby.

“I’m dedicated to the future of businesses in Australia & New Zealand and passionate about helping them forge lasting relationships with customers through strategic deployment of adtech and martech solutions. I eagerly anticipate serving our industry while collaborating closely with current and potential Epsilon clients and all agencies within Publicis Groupe.”

