Entries Are Now Open For The Second Instalment Of The Ultimate Media Champion, Via VMO

VMO has officially opened the call for entries for the 2025 Ultimate Media Champion (UMC), the industry-first competition launched in 2024 to unite the media sector through health, fitness and wellbeing.

Following the success of its inaugural year, media agency professionals across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane are once again invited to register for the challenge.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Ultimate Media Champion back and better than ever after an incredibly successful first year, and the insights from our 2024 competitors have helped shape and evolve how we’ve planned the competition this year,” said Paul Butler, managing director of VMO.

From the pool of applicants, 250 participants will be selected to join a six-week training program starting in August. Featuring a signature group fitness challenge designed by Fitness First and Goodlife Health Clubs, the program will be hosted across select club locations in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. It combines group fitness sessions led by the country’s top personal trainers from both brands, specialist nutrition sessions, and mental health workshops facilitated by Gotcha4Life and UnLtd.

The competition will culminate in state-based final events in October, where one male and one female competitor from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane will be crowned the Ultimate Media Champions, with all six winners taking home the ultimate active adventure prize pack:

1 x Webjet gift voucher, valued at $2,500

1 x G-Adventures gift voucher, valued at $2,500

1 x 12-month Platinum gym membership (to either Fitness First or Goodlife Health Clubs) valued at $1,830

The coveted 2025 Ultimate Media Champion winner title and belt, valued at $1,000

Runners-up will also receive a $500 Rebel Sport gift voucher.

“What we love about the Ultimate Media Champion is that it puts just as much focus on mental strength as physical, and given our leadership in the health and wellness media space with our VMO Active network, we see it as our responsibility to continue creating space in the industry where wellbeing is not only supported but championed,” added Butler.

VMO has partnered with Fitness Lifestyle Group, owners of Fitness First and Goodlife, to activate the competition across select flagship clubs: Fitness First Richmond and Flinders Street in Melbourne, Bond Street in Sydney CBD, and Goodlife Elizabeth Street in Brisbane CBD. These locations are part of VMO Active, VMO’s dedicated health and wellness media network.

“Last year’s Ultimate Media Champion demonstrated the power of community, brought to life by our trainers and the VMO Active network,” said Andy Chamoun, executive general manager of Fitness Lifestyle Group Australia. “This year, we’re proud to build on that success and partner with VMO once again to deliver an event that motivates, connects, and inspires the media industry.'”

The Ultimate Media Champion has been made possible with supporting partners, Webjet, G-Adventures, Rexona, Liquid I.V., Gotcha4Life, UnLtd, and Complete Corporate Wellness.

Key dates:

Registration opens: June 30 2025

Registration closes: July 25 2025

Selected participants notified by: July 30 2025

Training period commences: August 11 2025

The Ultimate Media Champion final events: October 1 2025