Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg Are Ready To Brawl In A Cage Fighting Match!
Who’s the strongest of them all? The world’s most iconic tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to kick some seriously rich booty in a cage match.

The absurdity started when the Tesla founder tweeted that he would be up for a cage fight with Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg then posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet on instagram and captioned it “send me location”.

Musk’s reply was concise “Vegas Octagon”.

While it’s still unclear whether the fight will go ahead, the internet was quick to take sides.

The Twitter owner towers at 1.87 metres (6ft 1in) and allegedly weighs 85kg. While Zuck stands at 1.71 metres (5ft 7ins) and weighs less than 70kg.

While Musk several weight classes above the social media tycoon, as previously reported on B&T, Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts and has won both a silver and a gold in a jiu-jitsu tournament in May.

Professional Muay Thai champion Elena Cresci, commented: “Zuck’s been training, whereas Elon Musk has been tweeting that he doesn’t train beyond throwing his kids up in the air. So on paper it’s Zuck. He’s been having a good time doing his little BJJ competitions.

“Elon Musk is just a lot bigger than him, so he could just lie on top of him and hope for the best,” Cresci said.

Which actually sounds like Musk’s game plan. “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” Musk tweeted.

The sports betting platform Oddspedia, gathered odds from multiple bookmakers, and revealed that Zuckerberg had an 83 per cent chance of kicking Musk’s tushy.

Whereas Irish gambling company Paddy Power concluded that both billionaires had an equal chance of winning.

“If this fight does actually go ahead, with a bit of luck, they’ll both knock some sense into each other” stated a spokesperson from Paddy Power.

Fight sports journalist Nick Peet told the BBC that there was a good chance the cage fight would go ahead. “Mostly because of Elon Musk and his personality and his eccentric character. His career kind of suggests he’s not somebody who willingly steps down.”

When asked which tech mogul he’d back Peet revealed: “Zuckerberg all day! He’s 12 years younger. He is a lot smaller. I think he’s 5ft 7, Elon’s probably around 6ft. And Elon’s probably got a couple of stone in weight on him.

“But unfortunately Mr Musk has got no training whatsoever. Even though Zuckerberg’s only been training Brazilian jiu-jitsu for 18 months, it wouldn’t be difficult for him to take his back, wrap his arms around his neck and give him a good old cuddle and choke him out!”

But the internet wasn’t so sure.

“Elon would wipe the floor with that skinny reptile” commented a daily mail reader.

“Elon please take the trash out.” pleaded another.

While others saw it as an opportunity to rid the earth of the obnoxious elite.

“They should throw in Jeff Bezos and 21 more of them and do it hunger games style” a user tweeted.

How about you, who are you betting on?

